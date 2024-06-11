UFC News: Aljamain Sterling Responds after Manager Proposes Kayla Harrison Fight
It didn’t take long for unexpected suggestion from Ali Abdelaziz regarding Kayla Harrison’s next opponent to catch the attention of former UFC titleholder Aljamain Sterling.
Fans were treated to a sensational UFC 300 card just under two months ago, and among the many standout performances from that night perhaps no fighter made a bigger statement than when Harrison defeated Holly Holm in her promotional debut.
Abdelaziz was recently asked during a Submission Radio interview about plans for the former Olympian’s next opponent, and the manager’s surprising response caught both of the show’s hosts off guard.
“Merab [Dvalishvili] or Aljamain Sterling…I think it’s a very competitive fight. It’s not fair – honestly, ‘cause if none of these girls wanna fight her, let’s fight somebody else at 135…None of these females are gonna wanna fight her, especially after what she did to Holly. And I think let’s make a move, fight some men. And I believe she can win big all those guys I just mentioned.”- Ali Abdelaziz via Submission Radio
#9-ranked Rob Font was also mentioned alongside #1-ranked Dvalishvili and Sterling, who successfully debuted in the featherweight division at UFC 300 and quickly made his thoughts on a Harrison matchup clear once he got word of Abdelaziz’s comments.
“Funk Master” didn’t score a finish at UFC 300 like Harrison did, but Sterling did impress in his featherweight debut when he used his wrestling to earn a clear unanimous decision over a longtime staple of the division in Calvin Katter.
The former UFC bantamweight champion has recently been exchanging words with unbeaten Movsar Evloev regarding a potential matchup, and assuming Abdelaziz’s request for a male opponent doesn’t come together fans are still left wondering who Harrison will face for her sophomore outing in the UFC.
