WWE Raw Results: Drew McIntyre Lands Final Spot in Men's Money in the Bank 2024
The go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw ahead of Money in the Bank 2024 takes place tonight, and you can count on us for live results.
The red brand will feature a Women's World Championship match between titleholder Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega. Vega has been a thorn in Morgan's side during the champion's attempt to steal The Judgment Day from Rhea Ripley.
Can Vega take home a world title for the first time in her career?
WWE Monday Night Raw Results - Who Will Earn Final Spots in MITB 2024 Matches?
There will also be two high stakes triple threat matches tonight. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ilja Dragunov will collide in a highly-anticipated showdown to determine who moves on to the men's Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match.
Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and Ivy Nile will also be vying for a chance to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase in the women's Money in the Bank match this Saturday.
A family rivalry has been renewed, as Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will collide in a rematch from WrestleMania 39.
Plus, can Karrion Kross get one step closer to splitting The New Day? We may find out when Kross and Xavier Woods go one-on-one tonight.
WWE Raw Results (July 1, 2024)
Jey Uso opened the show and he said he will be Mr. Money in the Bank this year.
Chad Gable interupted Jey. He said he's the definition of a miracle because he overcame the Wyatt Sicks attack, his "family" leaving him, and a triple threat match with Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed.
Gable said he isn't scared of the Wyatts, and said the group should be after Jey for "stealing" fireflies.
Jey called Gable a manipulative scumbag, but he was attacked by Chad. Jey ended up fighting back and nailed him with a superkick.
Jey was going to hit the Uso Splash, but Chad rolled out of the ring.
The Wyatt Sicks tune played and the fireflies were in full force. Gable tried exiting through the crowd, but he was surrounded at every turn.
Members of WWE's security team were laid out on top of the announce table, and Nikki Cross delivered another package to Michael Cole.
Back from the break, Cole revealed that the package was another VHS tape.
Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston) vs. Karrion Kross (w/The Final Testament)
Woods landed a dive on Kross on the outside. Kross ended up sending Woods' back into the ring post before an ad break.
Woods ended up pinning Kross with an inside cradle.
Winner: Xavier Woods
After the match, Authors of Pain attacked The New Day. Kingston went to dive on AOP, but he was nailed by Kross Hammer.
AOP sent Woods flying into the barricade. In the ring, Kross mangled the arm of Kofi.
Priest told Dominik he just talked to Rhea and she's pissed. Liv was played WWE 2K24 with the rest of the members of The Judgment Day.
Balor told Priest that the real issue is him for putting his spot with The Judgment Day in jeopardy. Priest told Balor everyone in Judgement Day need each other.
Balor said he'll always have Priest's back, but he claimed since Damian has won the world title he's changed.
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Zelina Vega - for the World Women's Championship
Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio were at ringside.
Liv hit the Three Amigos on Zelina. Morgan then used Rhea Ripley's submission on Zelina, but she couldn't get the submission.
On the top rope, Zelina hit a sunset flip. Liv ended up rolling out of the ring to avoid a pin.
Rey shoved Dom on the outside. Liv hit Rey with a baseball slide.
This allowed Vega to hit the 619 and a DDT, but Liv kicked out. Dom slid a chair to Zelina, but Vega threw the chair in his face.
Liv capitalized, hitting Oblivion on Zelina for the win.
Winner and STILL Women's World Champion: Liv Morgan
After the match, Liv told Cathy Kelley that her revenge tour is going as planned. She dedicated the win to Dominik.
Seth Rollins made his way out and said he needs to win back the World Heavyweight Championship. He doesn't want to settle for second-best.
Rollins said he'll take Priest away from The Judgment Day. Seth was interrupted by Finn Balor. Finn said he's in a bad mood because everything surrounding The Judgment Day is changing.
Balor blamed Rollins. Seth said he thinks Finn is jealous because Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship.
Seth dared Finn to fight him in the ring, but Damian Priest's music hit. Priest said this isn't a trap because no one else is getting in his business.
Rollins said he and Priest don't have to wait until Saturday. Balor ended up attacking Seth, but Priest pulled him off him.
Rollins kicked both Balor and Priest before delivering a Stomp to Finn. Priest hit South of Heaven on Rollins. Damian checked on Balor.
A Ludwig Kaiser vignette played. He called Sheamus a fraud of a legend. He said Sheamus broke his ribs. Kaiser said his goal is to end "The Celtic Warrior" once and for all.
In the back, Priest asked Balor to stay out of his match with Rollins. Finn reluctantly agreed.
Women's MITB Qualifier: Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile
Zoey hit a springboard dropkick. Nile landed a double bulldog from the top rope on Kai and Stark.
Nile then got both of her opponents in a German suplex.
Kairi Sane ran down to try to help Kai, but Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn attacked her. This allowed Stark to hit Z-360 on Kai for the win.
Winner: Zoey Stark
Video of Bo Dallas talking to Uncle Howdy aired, which is the continuation of last week's episode. Dallas said the Wyatt Sicks have become a family.
Dallas said those who forgot about the Wyatt name must pay for their sins.
Otis was eating when Chad Gable approached him. Gable told Otis he knows he's said some bad things to him, but that he needed help with the Wyatt Sicks.
Gable said Otis, Maxxine, and Tozawa could be next. He claimed he'd have Otis' back if he's in trouble.
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Rey hit a hurricanrana on Dom from the ring apron onto the floor.
Rey hit a springboard crossbody on his son. Liv Morgan ran down to distract Rey.
Dom locked in a modified full crab submission, but Rey got to the bottom rope. Dom went for Three Amigos, but Rey cut him off on the third attempt.
Rey went for the 619, but Liv pulled Dom out of the ring. Rey kicked Dom, who landed right on top of Liv.
Zelina Vega ran down and got into a brawl with Liv. Dom went for the 619 and he hit it. He then went up the top rope, but Vega sent Liv off the apron.
On her way down, Liv nudged the top rope by accident, causing Dom to get crotched. Rey hit the 619 and a splash for the win.
Winner: Rey Mysterio
Sami Zayn hit the ring and said he's aware of the notion that Bron Breakker will run right through him. He said for as talented as Breakker is, he will defeat him at Money in the Bank this Saturday.
Breakker's music hit before Sami could continue talking. Bron claimed Sami gained a little bit of his respect by stepping up to him.
Bron said Sami has guts, but he has no idea what he's in for. He vowed to decimate Sami.
Zayn told Bron he has no idea how many times he has been beaten down and broken in half. Zayn said he gets back up every time and the proof is in his IC title reign.
Sami questioned if Bron is as good as he thinks he is.
Breakker ended up hitting a Spear on Sami. Bron went for another one on the outside, but Zayn leaped over him and Bron hit the ring steps.
Back in the ring, Sami went for the Helluva Kick, but Breakker hit another Spear.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai said she was tired of everyone getting involved in the faction's business.
Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance ended up brawling with Damage CTRL.
Men's MITB Qualifier: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragunov
McIntyre and Sheamus were more focused on each other than Dragunov, who nailed Drew with a knee. Dragunov chopped Sheamus in the corner, but he want into the Irish Curse.
Sheamus was in the crowd and hit 10 Beats of the Bodhrán going into the break.
Dragunov hit the H-Bomb onto Sheamus, who was on the outside. Ilja then hit a top rope Senton on Drew before hitting the H-Bomb on McIntyre for a near fall.
Drew had Sheamus in a superplex position, while Dragunov had McIntyre in a German Suplex, and all three men crashed down to the mat.
Dragunov went coast to coast, but ate a knee to the midsection. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick and he hit it, but McIntyre pulled Ilja out of the ring during the pin.
Sheamus hit a knee, but ran into the Claymore. McIntyre scored the pinfall.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
After the match, Drew ended the show by saying he's winning that MITB briefcase in Toronto.
