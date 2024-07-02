Massive Faction Change Teased on WWE Monday Night Raw Ahead of Money in the Bank
It looks like there is a major shift on the horizon for one key stable on the WWE Raw brand.
For a few months now, a rift within The Judgment Day has been teased. Many suspected that Damian Priest would be the odd man out before he become the World Heavyweight Champion.
A backstage segment during the July 1, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw has further pushed the idea that The Judgment Day is in store for a major change soon.
Damian Priest Leaving The Judgment Day?
On the go-home episode of WWE Raw before Money in the Bank 2024, Damian Priest told Dominik Mysterio that he spoke to Rhea Ripley and she's upset about the Liv Morgan situation and the fact that Dom hasn't handled it.
Dom told Priest that he was starting to sound like his dad.
Balor then pulled Priest aside and said that the problem with The Judgment Day is him for putting his spot in the group at stake in his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship defense against Seth Rollins.
Balor then told Priest that ever since he won a world title he's changed.
It certainly appears that when Rhea Ripley returns, she will be a massive fan favorite, which leads you to wonder what the future of The Judgment Day would be potentially without "The Eradicator" and Priest.
