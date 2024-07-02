MMA Knockout

Massive Faction Change Teased on WWE Monday Night Raw Ahead of Money in the Bank

There appears to be a major rift brewing within a popular faction on the WWE Monday Night Raw brand.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

WWE Monday Night Raw staging and lights.
WWE Monday Night Raw staging and lights. / (via WWE)

It looks like there is a major shift on the horizon for one key stable on the WWE Raw brand.

For a few months now, a rift within The Judgment Day has been teased. Many suspected that Damian Priest would be the odd man out before he become the World Heavyweight Champion.

A backstage segment during the July 1, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw has further pushed the idea that The Judgment Day is in store for a major change soon.

WWE RAW RESULTS: WORLD TITLE MATCH, TWO MONEY IN THE BANK 2024 QUALIFIERS

Damian Priest Leaving The Judgment Day?

On the go-home episode of WWE Raw before Money in the Bank 2024, Damian Priest told Dominik Mysterio that he spoke to Rhea Ripley and she's upset about the Liv Morgan situation and the fact that Dom hasn't handled it.

Dom told Priest that he was starting to sound like his dad.

Balor then pulled Priest aside and said that the problem with The Judgment Day is him for putting his spot in the group at stake in his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship defense against Seth Rollins.

Balor then told Priest that ever since he won a world title he's changed.

It certainly appears that when Rhea Ripley returns, she will be a massive fan favorite, which leads you to wonder what the future of The Judgment Day would be potentially without "The Eradicator" and Priest.

TONY KHAN REVEALS STATUS OF HUGE AEW STAR FOLLOWING SCARY MOVE AT FORBIDDEN DOOR 2024

Read More WWE & AEW News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Fernando Quiles Jr.

FERNANDO QUILES JR.

Fernando has over a decade of combat sports news writing experience. He currently covers MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling. Fernando joined MMA Knockout as the Lead Writer/Editor when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News