UFC News: Sean Strickland Rules Out Title Eliminator Fight vs. Robert Whittaker
Sean Strickland believes he's got the next title shot at middleweight, and he's not going to do anything to jeopardize that.
Business is booming in the UFC Middleweight division as champ Dricus Du Plessis is set to defend his title against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 on Aug 17, but that's not all that's going on at 185lbs. Australia's Robert Whittaker has gone on a bit of a run as of late, picking up back-to-back wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov to stake his claim for a potential title shot or a spot as a back-up fighter at UFC 305.
Sean Strickland's Stance On A Fight With Robert Whittaker
However, it may take Whittaker one more win to reach title contention, with some fans pushing for him to fight another former champ in Strickland to decide who'll get the winner of Du Plessis vs. Adesanya.
Let's just say Strickland isn't all that interested in putting his #1 contendership on the line (again)...
"I keep getting asked to fight whittaker," Strickland wrote on 'X' on Tuesday. "I beat Izzy [Adesanya], the world knows I beat dricus. Whittaker lost to both. I am the number 1 contender, I defended that spot easily against Costa. I will wait [for a title shot]."
After dethroning Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, Strickland would go on to make a quick turnaround in a title defense four months later against Dricus Du Plessis, losing the championship by split decision - a fight he had thought he won.
Strickland made it clear following his rebound win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 that he'd play the waiting game whenever it came to a title shot and he's not planning on going back on his word, even for a game contender like Whittaker.
A Window Of Opportunity For Whittaker?
With that said, Whittaker isn't totally out of the title picture as UFC CEO Dana White said "we'd love to have him" in a back-up spot, should Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya withdraw from their title fight at UFC 305 in Australia - home to "The Reaper". That might end up being the case with Whittaker teasing an announcement soon.
