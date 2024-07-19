Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: “Fear No Man” Live Boxing Results & Highlights
The wait is finally over for the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Perry, which headlines a nine-fight card set to take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday night (July 20).
Boxing: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Prediction & Analysis
Can "Platinum" Upset Paul?
This weekend was originally supposed to see Paul head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX to meet boxing legend Mike Tyson, but after health issues on the part of Tyson pushed that bout to the end of the year UFC veteran and current BKFC Champion Perry stepped up to face Paul in the boxing ring.
The night’s co-main event will see boxing star Amanda Serrano square off with Stevie Morgan in a non-title boxing bout at 126 lbs. Serrano was originally scheduled to rematch Katie Taylor for the latter fighter’s undisputed super lightweight title on July 20, but that fight has also been pushed to the Paul vs. Tyson card set for November 15.
The rest of the event also includes a pair of 135 lbs. matchups between unbeaten fighters when Tony Aguilar takes on Corey Marksman and Ashton Sylve meets Lucas Bahdi. Former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall will also step into the boxing ring for the second time to take on former WBC Middleweight Champion Julio César Chávez Jr., and fans will be treated to a number of other entertaining matchups earlier in the night during the prelims.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts in Tampa, although there was a brief scare when Paul initially weighed-in heavy before he hit 200 lbs. on his second attempt.
The prelims for “Fear No Man” are set to kick off on YouTube at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night before the PPV main card starts on DAZN at 9:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV)
• Main Event: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
• Co-Main Event: Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan
• Tony Aguilar vs. Core Marksman
• Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi
• Julio César Chávez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall
Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET, YouTube)
• Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence
• Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez
• Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill
• Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero
