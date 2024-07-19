UFC Star Conor McGregor Enters Music Industry with Launch of ‘Greenback Records'
Business is booming for UFC superstar Conor McGregor.
Forced out of his return fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 due to injury, the 36 year-old McGregor has managed to stay busy outside the Octagon. It was just yesterday that we saw McGregor, a part-owner of BKFC, host a press conference ahead of the bare-knuckle promotion's debut in Spain, and now the fighter-turned-entrepreneur is promoting his next business venture... in the music industry?
"It's Greenback Records, Baby!"
On Friday, McGregor announced the launch of his very-own record label, "Greenback Records", which he has apparently hinted at in the past few months from the recording studio.
"I am excited to create Ireland's first major record label in an industry that I have had great interest in for some time," McGregor revealed on Instagram. "Greenback Records is here! We are forming a stable of artists that will avail of the best deals in the music industry. Period! I don’t f*** about with business and this business will be no different! Welcome to Greenback Records! "
Who Is McGregor Working With?
Still in its infancy, Greenback Records is the "inspired creation" of McGregor, Richard Buck and manager Julian O'Brien, with the label being "built for creative minds, empowering artists with a clear vision," the company wrote in a statement on Thursday.
Joining forces with Greenback Records is veteran record producer Damion “Damizza” Young, who wasn't planning on getting involved in another record label "until it was done right."
"All I can tell you is "The Notorious" thug era is about to begin," Young said of McGregor's Greenback Records on Instagram. "I have joined their team. Their deals are set up to where they're not extorting artists. Their joint venture deals and the way that they recoup it is, you know, they did it. And there's no better brand and no better fighter to help fight for the music business and join our cause than Conor freaking McGregor."
Conor McGregor has many other business ventures such as his widely-successful 'Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey', which he sold his majority stake in for close to $600M back in 2021. We'll see where McGregor's new music venture in Greenback Records leads to.
