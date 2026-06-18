UFC Oklahoma City Fight Gets Personnel Swap as UFC Fans Wait on Main Event News

One matchup set for the UFC’s return to Oklahoma City has been hit with a personnel change just one month out from the event.

Scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center on July 18, UFC Oklahoma City will see the Octagon return to Oklahoma for the first time since a UFC Fight Night in 2017 where Kevin Lee submitted Michael Chiesa in the card’s main event.

There’s still been no update on what fight will serve as the headliner on July 18, but Ag Fight reports that Tabatha Ricci is stepping in to fight Fatima Kline in Oklahoma City following the withdrawal of Amanda Ribas.

Tabatha Ricci Accepts Short-Notice Fight in Oklahoma City

Currently ranked three spots ahead of Kline at #8 in the UFC strawweight rankings, Ricci most recently stepped into the Octagon in April and dropped a decision to former title challenger Virna Jandiroba.

“Baby Shark” joined the UFC in 2021 and was stopped by Manon Fiorot in her promotional debut before she rebounded with four-straight wins. That streak came to an end when she suffered a split decision loss to Lupita Godinez at UFC 295, and the following year she earned back-to-back victories before running into Yan Xiaonan.

Tabatha Ricci (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Tecia Pennington (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old’s lone appearance of 2025 actually came against Kline’s originally-scheduled opponent Ribas at UFC Abu Dhabi, where Ricci scored a minor upset when she stopped her countrywoman with strikes in the second round.

Fatima Kline Could Break into UFC Strawweight Top 10

Kline’s original matchup with Ribas would have presented her with the chance to move up one spot in the rankings, but now she’ll have the chance to vault up several places when she meets Ricci in Oklahoma City.

A former two-division champion with Cage Fury FC, Kline made her UFC debut on short notice against Jasmine Jasudavicius in 2024 after she was originally booked to fight for a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Fatima Kline (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Angela Hill (not pictured) in the womens strawweight bout by unanimous decision during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The flyweight matchup with Jasudavicius saw Kline suffer the first loss of her career after entering the night with a 6-0 record. Returning to strawweight last year, Kline secured back-to-back finishes against Victoria Dudakova and Melissa Martinez before she most recently took a unanimous decision over longtime UFC veteran Angela Hill at UFC 322.

Fatima Kline (red gloves) fights Melissa Martinez (blue gloves) in a women’s strawweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The matchup between Kline and Ricci carries some significant stakes for the strawweight division, but MMA fans planning to attend UFC Oklahoma City are likely more interested in any news regarding a headlining bout given that the event is only a month away.

UFC Oklahoma City Fight Card

Brad Tavares vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Kevin Holland vs. Jacobe Smith

Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes

Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline

Alex Hines vs. Allen Frye Jr.

Dione Barbosa vs. Veronica Hardy

Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez

Felipe Franco vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr.

Alden Cora vs. Stewart Nicoll

Jose Delgado vs. Austin Bashi

Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani