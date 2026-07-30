UFC Paris Adds Fan-Friendly Banger With "Fight of the Night" Potential
A welterweight matchup with serious “Fight of the Night” potential has reportedly been added to UFC Paris.
The world’s leading MMA promotion is set to make history this Saturday when it holds its first event at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia following last weekend’s visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The UFC will return home to Las Vegas next week but already has two more major international trips on the calendar, as the Octagon will touch down in Shanghai, China on August 29 before a return to Paris, France the following weekend.
Salahdine Parnasse vs. Dan Hooker Headlines UFC Paris
This year's edition of UFC Paris already features a number of high-profile fights, and during last weekend’s UFC Abu Dhabi card the promotion announced a massive lightweight main event between Salahdine Parnasse and Dan Hooker.
Former KSW star Parnasse will be making his promotional debut after stopping Kenny Kross on the MVP MMA 1 card in May, while Hooker comes into the night looking to play spoiler and also snap his current two-fight skid.
There’s still room for a few more bouts on UFC Paris, and Marcel Dorff reports that the event will feature a fan-friendly welterweight clash between Punahele Soriano and Daniil Donchenko.
Daniil Donchenko Returns After Violent UFC Baku Victory
The welterweight winner of Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, Donchenko is currently on an impressive unbeaten run that began in early 2024.
A four-fight win streak that included winning and defending the Naiza FC welterweight belt earned Donchenko an invitation to TUF 33, where he knocked out Rodrigo Sezinando in the finals to become the season’s welterweight champion.
After taking a decision over longtime UFC veteran Alex Morono to open 2026, Donchenko gave Theodor Berggren a brutal welcome to the UFC when he stopped him in the second round of their meeting at UFC Baku in June.
Punahele Soriano Brings
Donchenko will look to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career on September 5 when he meets Soriano, who enters the matchup on a four-fight win streak.
A contract winner on the 2019 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, Soriano initially went 3-4 to begin his own UFC run and earned stoppages in all three of those victories.
A unanimous decision over Miguel Baeza in 2024 kicked off what has now become the best stretch of his UFC career, as he also stopped UFC Belgrade headliner Uros Medic before earning decisions against Nikolay Veretennikov and Ramiz Brahimaj.
UFC Paris Fight Card
Main Event: Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse
Michael Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Losene Keita vs. Muhammad Naimov
Mario Pinto vs. Ryan Spann
Oumar Sy vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Punahele Soriano vs. Daniil Donchenko
Kurtis Campbell vs. Trevor Peek
Luis Felipe Dias vs. Matthieu Duclos
Nora Cornolle vs. Klaudia Sygula
Fabia Sintes vs. Michael Aljarouij
Nathaniel Wood vs. Mairon Santos
Morgan Charriere vs. Felipe Lima
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.