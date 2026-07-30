UFC Paris Adds Fan-Friendly Banger With "Fight of the Night" Potential

A welterweight matchup with serious “Fight of the Night” potential has reportedly been added to UFC Paris.

The world’s leading MMA promotion is set to make history this Saturday when it holds its first event at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia following last weekend’s visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The UFC will return home to Las Vegas next week but already has two more major international trips on the calendar, as the Octagon will touch down in Shanghai, China on August 29 before a return to Paris, France the following weekend.

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Dan Hooker Headlines UFC Paris

This year's edition of UFC Paris already features a number of high-profile fights, and during last weekend’s UFC Abu Dhabi card the promotion announced a massive lightweight main event between Salahdine Parnasse and Dan Hooker.

Salahdine Parnasse (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Kenny Cross (red gloves) in a featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former KSW star Parnasse will be making his promotional debut after stopping Kenny Kross on the MVP MMA 1 card in May, while Hooker comes into the night looking to play spoiler and also snap his current two-fight skid.

Jalin Turner (red gloves) fights Dan Hooker (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There’s still room for a few more bouts on UFC Paris, and Marcel Dorff reports that the event will feature a fan-friendly welterweight clash between Punahele Soriano and Daniil Donchenko.

Daniil Donchenko Returns After Violent UFC Baku Victory

The welterweight winner of Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, Donchenko is currently on an impressive unbeaten run that began in early 2024.

Daniil Donchenko (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Rodrigo Sezinanfo (red gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A four-fight win streak that included winning and defending the Naiza FC welterweight belt earned Donchenko an invitation to TUF 33, where he knocked out Rodrigo Sezinando in the finals to become the season’s welterweight champion.

Rodrigo Sezinando (red gloves) fights Daniil Donchenko (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After taking a decision over longtime UFC veteran Alex Morono to open 2026, Donchenko gave Theodor Berggren a brutal welcome to the UFC when he stopped him in the second round of their meeting at UFC Baku in June.

Punahele Soriano Brings

Donchenko will look to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career on September 5 when he meets Soriano, who enters the matchup on a four-fight win streak.

Ramiz Brahimaj (red gloves) fights Punahele Soriano (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A contract winner on the 2019 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, Soriano initially went 3-4 to begin his own UFC run and earned stoppages in all three of those victories.

Punahele Soriano (red gloves) fights Nikolay Veretennikov (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A unanimous decision over Miguel Baeza in 2024 kicked off what has now become the best stretch of his UFC career, as he also stopped UFC Belgrade headliner Uros Medic before earning decisions against Nikolay Veretennikov and Ramiz Brahimaj.

UFC Paris Fight Card

Main Event: Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse

Michael Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Losene Keita vs. Muhammad Naimov

Mario Pinto vs. Ryan Spann

Oumar Sy vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Punahele Soriano vs. Daniil Donchenko

Kurtis Campbell vs. Trevor Peek

Luis Felipe Dias vs. Matthieu Duclos

Nora Cornolle vs. Klaudia Sygula

Fabia Sintes vs. Michael Aljarouij

Nathaniel Wood vs. Mairon Santos

Morgan Charriere vs. Felipe Lima