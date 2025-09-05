UFC Paris: Imavov vs. Borralho full card, odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC is back from its week-long hiatus this Saturday when it heads to Paris for a UFC Fight Night installment headlined by a key middleweight bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.
The winner more than likely remains in the mix for a title shot, as Khamzat Chimaev (15-0 MMA) ushered in a new era at 185 pounds with a decision win against Dricus Du Plessis (22-3 MMA) at UFC 319 to become the new UFC Middleweight Champion.
Imavov (16-4, 1 NC MMA) is fresh off the biggest win of his career thus far as he knocked out former champion Israel Adesanya (24-5 MMA) in Round 2 at UFC Saudi Arabia in February to extend his unbeaten streak to four since February of last year.
Imavov told MMAFighting that everything is on the line entering his fight with the Brazilian in Borralho (17-1, 1 NC MMA) as he recognizes he's on the verge of middleweight greatness.
“I know what I’m worth, and after this fight, I’m going to be the No. 1 contender for the belt, and I know that what I’ve done in the weight class, no one else has done it," Imavov said. "Like if you talk about those three contenders, they didn’t do what I did.”
While Imavov has paid attention to how the rest of the division has played out, Borralho told CBS Sports that he is uber-confident that he can be the one to put a halt to Chimaev's title reign.
"I can threaten him with my ground game, especially on the bottom," Borralho said. "He might take me down in our fight; I accept that. It's more about how I can frustrate him. I can deny his steps and show my versatility. When it comes to striking, my distance control and feints will make him shoot at the wrong time."
Caio Borralho Outlines Path To Victory at UFC Paris
Neither man sees the fight needing the judges, as it is scheduled for five rounds. Borralho took his prediction a step further, however.
"Whether it's a knockout, submission, or decision, it needs to be a good fight," Borralho said. "If that happens, I'm the next one. If the fight isn't boring, I'm the next one. ... I plan to finish him in the fourth round."
The fight concludes a card deeply rooted in prospects and contenders, featuring four European champions from other promotions who attempt to make statements come fight night.
Check out the betting odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday morning. They are subject to change.
UFC Paris Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov (+114) vs. Caio Borralho (-135), middleweight
- Co-Main Event: Benoit Saint Denis (+145) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-175), lightweight
- Modestas Bukauskas (-355) vs. Paul Craig (+280), light heavyweight
- Bolaji Oki (+114) vs. Mason Jones (-135), lightweight
- Rhys McKee (+114) vs. Axel Sola (-185), welterweight
READ. MORE: Caio Borralho talks Fighting Nerds success and implications of RDR vs Hernandez
Preliminary card (Start time Noon ET, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: William Gomis (-270) vs. Robert Ruchala (+220, featherweight
- Oumar Sy (-485) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+350), light heavyweight
- Marcin Tybura (-108) vs. Ante Delija (-112), heavyweight
- Kauê Fernandes vs. Harry Hardwick, lightweight
- Sam Patterson (-185) vs. Trey Waters (+154), welterweight9
- Brad Tavares (-225) vs. Robert Bryczek (+185), middleweight
- Andreas Gustafsson (-115) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (-105), welterweight
- Shauna Bannon (+270) vs. Sam Hughes (-340), strawweight
