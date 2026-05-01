UFC Perth: Della Maddalena vs. Prates: Early Start Time, Full Card, Odds, Stream On P+

The UFC's schedule rolls on to begin a busy May, featuring four events over a five-week span. It begins with a 13-fight UFC Fight Night card, headlined by a five-round welterweight bout between former UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena and rising contender Carlos Prates.

Della Maddalena (18-3 MMA) saw his near-decade-long streak get snapped, as current UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev (28-1 MMA) became the new champion last November at UFC 322 by winning a unanimous decision.

Della Maddalena told reporters this week that he's excited to get an opportunity to headline in his hometown in front of a likely sold-out RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The event marks the first time it'll be shown in a primetime slot for the UFC's Australian fanbase, adding even bigger stakes.

"It's been incredible just [to] be able to do the whole camp at home, sleep in my own bed, and then come Saturday, put on a good show for the hometown," Della Maddalena said Thursday.

JDM vs. Prates Tops Australian-Heavy Card

(Zuffa LLC)

Della Maddalena is highly aware of the frenetic pace Prates (23-7 MMA) brings, entering the fight with all six of his UFC wins coming by KO/TKO.

Prates, though, said he's unbothered by entering into enemy territory.

"I understand Perth is his hometown," Prates told reporters. "People have to support him, you know. But it's not personal – just business. I'm feeling good. I don't think too much about the crowd and things like that. All the people are asking me during the week, but in the end, when the Octagon doors close, it's just going to be me and Jack."

Prates is fresh off a 2-1 campaign this past year, knocking out former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards (22-6 MMA) at UFC 322, needing 1:28 into Round 2 to secure the finish.

Prates said he recognizes how close he is to potentially securing a title fight of his own, but his immediate focus is earning the biggest win of his career come Saturday night.

"[I have to] focus all the time," Prates said. "He's a dangerous guy, good hands, so I need to keep my focus all the time for 25 minutes. [I need to] focus on him, focus on the fight, and do my best, get the win, and get my title shot."

Despite the ideal start times for the Australian audience (4 p.m. for the prelims and 7 p.m. for the main card), U.S. fans aren't as lucky. For the first time this year, an early morning will be required to watch the card in full, as the prelims begin at a 12-hour difference beginning at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

Expected walkouts for Della Maddalena vs. Prates should hover around 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, depending on the pacing of the event.

Check out the full fight card and odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Perth Full Card + Odds

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena (-102) vs. Carlos Prates (-118), welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena (-102) vs. Carlos Prates (-118), welterweight Co- Main Event: Beneil Dariush (+370) vs. Quillan Salkilld (-485), lightweight

Beneil Dariush (+370) vs. Quillan Salkilld (-485), lightweight Tim Elliott (+150) vs. Steve Erceg (-180), flyweight

Marwan Rahiki (-650) vs. Ollie Schmid (+470), featherweight

Shamil Gaziev (+100) vs. Brando Pericic (-120), heavyweight

Tai Tuivasa (-218) vs. Louie Sutherland (+180), heavyweight

Preliminary card (Start time 4 a.m. ET/ 1 a.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Cameron Rowston (-170) vs. Robert Bryczek (+142), middleweight

Cameron Rowston (-170) vs. Robert Bryczek (+142), middleweight Junior Tafa (-205) vs. Kevin Christian (+170), light heavyweight

Jacob Malkoun (-1450) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+850), middleweight

Colby Thicknesse (-135) vs. Vince Morales (+114), bantamweight

Ben Johnston (-142) vs. Wesley Schultz (+120), middleweight

Jonathan Micallef (-225) vs. Themba Gorimbo (+185), welterweight

Dom Mar Fan (+150) vs. Kody Steele (-180), lightweight