UFC Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes full card, odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC schedule resumes Saturday night (Sunday morning locally) from Perth, Western Australia headlined by a critical light heavyweight clash between devastating knockout artist Carlos Ulberg and former title challenger Dominick Reyes.
Ulberg (12-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) has won his last eight in a row, as this is the third time he and Reyes (15-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC) are booked between each other with the first two having been canceled in January and March of last year.
Meanwhile, Reyes has had a mini career resurgence, seeking his fourth-straight win since dropping four in a row. This included a title fight loss to then-champion, Jon Jones, at light heavyweight, in 2020.
"Black Jag" Ready For UFC Perth Spotlight
Ulberg told UFC.com how honored he is to be on a headline attraction poster, something he has yet to experience.
“Our goal is to have yourself headlining and then being on the poster," Ulberg said. "At times (at) the previous events, I've always been like, ‘OK, well, one day I'll be on the poster, and I'll be the main event,’ and here we are now. But, with all that said, I'm purely focused, and I think just with this week, it's just keeping my focus, keeping my head in place.”
Reyes says that as his career has progressed, so has experiences he'll always cherish.
Reyes Eyes Major UFC Perth Upset
“That night when I fought Jon Jones was the best performance of my life, you know, fighting the best fighter and putting it on him like I did,” Reyes said. “But honestly, I feel like I’m better now. I’m not back, I’m better. I truly believe every day I’m getting better, and it’s pretty crazy to see because I’ve been in the UFC for nine years, and I’m still getting better. It’s trippy to see on film — I’m speaking objectively, not even subjectively. I’m watching the film, and like I would have beat myself up back then.”
Ulberg-Reyes tops a 12-fight card, which is the first UFC event in two weeks after a brief break this past weekend. Starting Saturday night, there's an event every weekend through a week prior to Thanksgiving. Events include UFC 320, UFC 321 and UFC 322, alongside a few trips back to Las Vegas for the UFC Apex version of Fight Night events.
Nevertheless, though, the UFC is back to international territory, which is one of several non-U.S. stops over the coming weeks.
Below are the updated betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, ESPN App, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Carlos Ulberg (-258) vs. Dominick Reyes (+210), light heavyweight (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Jimmy Crute (-230) vs. Ivan Erslan (+190), light heavyweight
- Jack Jenkins (-305) vs. Ramon Taveras (+245), featherweight
- Jake Matthews ( -360) vs. Neil Magny (+285), welterweight
- Tom Nolan (-142) vs. Charlie Campbell (+120), lightweight
Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, ESPN App, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Navajo Stirling (-278) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (+225), light heavyweight
- Cameron Rowston (+160) vs. Andre Petroski (-192), middleweight
- Jamie Mullarkey (-125) vs. Rolando Bedoya (+105), lightweight
- Colby Thicknesse (+136) vs. Josias Musasa (-192), bantamweight
- Michelle Montague (-205) vs. Luana Carolina (+170), bantamweight
- Brando Pericic (-215) vs. Elisha Ellison (+180), heavyweight
- Loma Lookboonmee (+185) vs. Alexia Thainara (-225), strawweight
