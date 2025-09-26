UFC Fight Night Perth: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes full picks & predictions
The UFC returns to Perth, Australia on Saturday (September 27) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
The event is headlined by a potential light heavyweight title eliminator between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes. Ulberg is currently on an eight-fight win streak that includes five knockouts, while former title challenger Reyes has impressively rebounded from a four-fight skid by stopping the last three opponents that he’s faced.
Following Junior Tafa’s withdrawal from a light heavyweight matchup with Ibo Aslan, fellow light heavyweight contenders Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan are now set to square off in the co-main event slot at UFC Perth.
UFC Fight Night Perth Main Card Predictions
Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
The winner of this fight should be next in line to challenge whoever holds the light heavyweight title after UFC 320 next weekend. Reyes’ career resurgence has been a lot of fun to watch, but it’s still hard to pick him against someone that’s as big of a knockout threat as Ulberg is.
(Pick: Ulberg)
Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan
Crute finally returned to the win column for the first time since 2020 when he submitted Marcin Prachnio at UFC 318, but unfortunately Erslan will be coming into this fight with a significant amount to prove after going 0-2 to start his UFC career.
(Pick: Erslan)
Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras
This is an underrated bout that could take home “Fight of the Night” honors once UFC Perth is all said and done. Jenkins will have the Australian crowd behind him, and “Phar” shoud be able to get things done in what I expect will be a hard-fought featherweight contest.
(Pick: Jenkins)
Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny
I’m surprised at how heavily-favored Matthews is here, even given that Magny is clearly at the tail end of his career. “Haitian Sensation” did show he has some fight left in him by finishing Zaleski dos Santos in his last outing, and I think he could also halt Matthews’ three-fight win streak.
(Pick: Magny)
Louie Sutherland vs. Justin Tafa
With a 4-5 (1 NC) record since joining the UFC in 2019, Tafa likely has his back against the wall in this matchup with the debuting Sutherland. Provided they slug things out on the feet, I’ll take “Bad Man” to earn his first win in two years.
(Pick: Tafa)
Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell
Set to return to the Octagon for the first time in a year and a half, Campbell has been given a difficult matchup against Nolan but has the power necessary to end the Australian’s three-fight win streak.
(Pick: Campbell)
UFC Fight Night Perth Preliminary Card Predictions
Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Stirling comes into this fight following back-to-back wins via decision, and it feels like the UFC brass might be hopeful that he can get back to his finishing ways against Bellato after the Brazilian’s last two fights ended in a majority draw and a No Contest.
(Pick: Stirling)
Andre Petroski vs. Cam Rowston
It might not be the prettiest win in the world, but if Petroski is able to bring things to the mat I expect that the UFC veteran will be able to spoil Rowston’s promotional debut.
(Pick: Petroski)
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya
This pretty clearly looks to be a fight where the loser will be cut from the UFC, and I’m picking Mullarkey to get back on track after taking more than a year off to recover from back-to-back knockouts losses.
(Pick: Mullarkey)
Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa
Both of these men are looking to rebound from losses in their respective UFC debuts. As long as he doesn’t get caught by something big, Thicknesse should be capable of scoring a minor upset in this matchup.
(Pick: Thicknesse)
Luana Carolina vs. Michelle Montague
While I do agree that Montague should be favored here given how she’s run through her opposition thus far, Carolina represents a step up in competition compared to what she faced during her run with the PFL.
(Pick: Carolina)
Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison
I don’t necessarily think that either of these men have done enough to earn a spot on the roster yet and would rather have seen this matchup remain on Dana White’s Contender Series, but I’ll side with Ellison to get his hand raised following the UFC’s recent heavyweight signing spree.
(Pick: Ellison)
Loma Lookboonme vs. Alexia Thainara
This is fun matchup featuring a pretty clear clash of styles. I’m tempted to side with Lookboonme to stifle Thainara’s takedown attempts, but she’s unfortunately going to be at a decent size and reach disadvantage in this fight.
(Pick: Thainara)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Perth all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.
