MMA Knockout

UFC prelim fighter repeats fatal error made by Jon Jones

Mathew Riddle

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC Baku's prelims are off to an interesting start.

The density of fouls to kick off the promotion's inaugural Azerbaijan event has been nothing short of astounding. Eye pokes and groin strikes went unpunished as the commentary team jested about fighters using them on purpose to gain an edge.

Thankfully, the most egregious foul of the prelims was handed with one of the harshest punishments in half a decade...

Anthony Smit
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ismail Naurdiev repeats infamous Jon Jones foul on UFC Baku prelims

Following a competitive first round, prelim middleweights Jun Yong Park and Ismail Naurdiev kicked off an action-packed second frame. Naurdiev was accumulating fouls against Park, scoring two eye pokes, before nearly finishing the fight with an illegal downed knee.

After storming Park to the fence, Naurdiev landed a gnarly knee while Park was grounded, almost securing a knockout. The referee immediately halted the action, but Naurdiev took it as him winning the fight, and he ran to the cage side to celebrate his victory.

Following plenty of deliberation, a bloodied Park was allowed to continue, which baffled the commentary who believed a disqualification was in order. However, Naurdiev was deducted two points, which is a death sentence for a three-round fight.

Naurdiev's two-point deduction was the first in the UFC since Jon Jones almost lost his belt to Anthony Smith in 2019. Coincidentally, Jones landed a similar knee to a downed Smith, which cost him two points. Thankfully, Smith continued and it was a five-round fight, so Jones won.

As for Naurdiev, he wasn't so fortunate. Park dominated round three and took home a cosy unanimous decision.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News