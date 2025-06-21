UFC prelim fighter repeats fatal error made by Jon Jones
UFC Baku's prelims are off to an interesting start.
The density of fouls to kick off the promotion's inaugural Azerbaijan event has been nothing short of astounding. Eye pokes and groin strikes went unpunished as the commentary team jested about fighters using them on purpose to gain an edge.
Thankfully, the most egregious foul of the prelims was handed with one of the harshest punishments in half a decade...
Ismail Naurdiev repeats infamous Jon Jones foul on UFC Baku prelims
Following a competitive first round, prelim middleweights Jun Yong Park and Ismail Naurdiev kicked off an action-packed second frame. Naurdiev was accumulating fouls against Park, scoring two eye pokes, before nearly finishing the fight with an illegal downed knee.
After storming Park to the fence, Naurdiev landed a gnarly knee while Park was grounded, almost securing a knockout. The referee immediately halted the action, but Naurdiev took it as him winning the fight, and he ran to the cage side to celebrate his victory.
Following plenty of deliberation, a bloodied Park was allowed to continue, which baffled the commentary who believed a disqualification was in order. However, Naurdiev was deducted two points, which is a death sentence for a three-round fight.
Naurdiev's two-point deduction was the first in the UFC since Jon Jones almost lost his belt to Anthony Smith in 2019. Coincidentally, Jones landed a similar knee to a downed Smith, which cost him two points. Thankfully, Smith continued and it was a five-round fight, so Jones won.
As for Naurdiev, he wasn't so fortunate. Park dominated round three and took home a cosy unanimous decision.
More MMA Knockout News
- PFL 2025 World Tournament free live results & highlights for Rabadanov vs. Lee
- UFC Baku fight picks & predictions for Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Jon Jones' former UFC rival sounds off on Tom Aspinall fight delay
- UFC adds ex-PFL champion as part of European signing spree
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.