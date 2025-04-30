UFC pundit says BMF title should end with Poirier vs. Holloway trilogy
Former UFC fighter-turned-pundit Din Thomas thinks the UFC should retire the BMF belt with the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 318.
The inaugural BMF title began with Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Masvidal left with the belt, and a new one was minted between Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. Holloway knocked out Gaethje at UFC 300, and still holds the title.
One crucial flaw with the belt is the fact it's currently locked at lightweight. Thomas believes this is a good a reason as any to retire the belt at UFC 318.
Din Thomas suggests BMF belt end with Holloway-Poirier 3
Speaking with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Thomas got brutally honest on the gimmick title.
"... To be honest with you, the game ain't really full of BMFs like it used to be," Thomas explained. "Now we've got a bunch of athletes lobbying for money and money fights. We don't got a lot of BMFs. . . So I think they should just do away with it.
"If they retire the BMF belt with Dustin, I'm okay with that."
Retiring this version of the BMF belt with a Poirier victory would make sense. Then the UFC could make the decision to bring it back in another division, if any fighters permit it. Unfortunately, Thomas makes a point about BMF contenders; most of them are landlocked at lightweight.
