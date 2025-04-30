ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O 2 preview and best fights
ONE Championship is back this Friday with ONE Fight Night 31 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Aside from their weekly ONE Friday Fights cards, the event will mark ONE’s first major event in nearly a month after ONE Fight Night 30 also took place at Lumpinee Stadium and Roman Kryklya defended his heavyweight kickboxing title against Lyndon Knowles.
ONE Fight Night 31 doesn’t feature any kickboxing bouts, but it does include plenty of Muay Thai and MMA action as well as submission grappling title fight.
The Main Event: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O 2
The main event will see Kongthoranee and Nong-O meet in an immediate rematch after Kongthoranee won their first meeting via split decision earlier this year.
The win put Kongthoranee on a three-fight win streak after losing to Superlek last year, while Nong-O has lost two fights in a row and is 1-4 overall dating back to a knockout-loss to Jonathan Haggery in a bantamweight title defense at ONE Fight Night 9.
The Co-Main Event: Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon
The card’s co-main event is a ONE welterweight submission grappling title fight featuring defending champion Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon.
Ruotolo is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner and already defended his belt once against Izaak Michell, and Leon will look to claim that belt and improve to 3-0 in ONE when the two men meet on Friday night.
Best Fights At ONE Fight Night 31
Nauzet Trujillo vs. Liam Nolan
Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O isn’t the only Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 31, as Trujillo and Nolan are also set to run things back after they first met in February of last year.
Trujillo earned a unanimous decision in that first encounter before being stopped by Sinsamut at ONE 170, while Nolan gets an immediate chance at redemption against the Spaniard in his first outing of 2025.
Lipeng Zhang vs. Lucas Gabriel
Gabriel will try to extend an undefeated start to his ONE Championship career when he meets Zhang in a lightweight clash.
The Brazilian is on an eleven-fight win streak dating back to 2021, but Zhang will be looking to win back-to-back fights for the first time since joining ONE after he knocked out Hiroyuki Testuka in the first round at ONE Fight Night 28.
Fighters To Watch At ONE Fight Night 31
Zebastian Kadestam
Currently riding a three-fight win streak where he’s finished every opponent he’s faced, Kadestam is set to return for the first time since he knocked out Roberto Soldic in a major upset at ONE Fight Night 10 back in 2023.
Jordan Estupiñan
Estupiñan’s brother Johan is already 5-0 since joining ONE last year, and Jordan’s promotional debut in January saw the Colombian defeat Jonathan Haggerty’s brother Freddie via unanimous decision.
MMA Knockout will be providing comprehensive coverage for ONE Fight Night 31 all throughout fight week, so be sure to check back on our home page for live results and highlights from all the action on fight night.
Main Card (PRIME Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: (Muay Thai) Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O 2
• Co-Main Event: Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon – For the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling Championship
• (MMA) Zebastian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu
• (Muay Thai) Nauzet Rujillo vs. Liam Nolan
• (MMA) Zhang Lipeng vs. Lucas Gabriel
• (Muay Thai) Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Abdulla Dayakaev
• (Muay Thai) Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada
• (Muay Thai) Jordan Estupinan vs. Ali Saldoev
