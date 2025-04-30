UFC veteran calls out Carlos Prates for comeback fight
Carlos Prates had a mixed bag of success in his first live-crowd UFC main event.
'The Nightmare' lost a unanimous decision to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City, but managed to maintain some of his stock by nearly finishing Garry in the closing seconds.
Garry has been discredited for this sequence, but remains the backup fighter for UFC 315. Meanwhile, Prates is now the target of a higher-ranked welterweight veteran.
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson calls out Carlos Prates for a 'striking extravaganza'
Speaking on SiriusXM, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson took aim at Prates.
"It will be a striking extravaganza," Thompson declared. ". . . Me and Prates, we want to keep the fight standing, we wanna see who the best striker is in the UFC. I think that would be an amazing fight... I'm all for it if I'm honest.
"[...] Prates, Carlos, will you please sign the contract? Get out there, let's have some fun, let's put on a show, let's punch each other in the face, and go to have a beer afterwards, maybe a few cigarettes on your part."
Thompson, 42, is 1-4 in his last five appearances. Despite this, he remains two ranks higher than Prates at welterweight, so the fight could be justified.
The Fighting Nerds have built a reputation for quick turnarounds, so perhaps Prates could welcome Thompson back to the Octagon for International Fight Week this June. It would also be a good send-off fight for Thompson, rather than fighting any more grappling specialists.
