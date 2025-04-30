Dustin Poirier feels the UFC shifting beneath his feet
Perennial UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier believes his division is going through a generational shift.
'The Diamond' is set to retire against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 318 this year. Ahead of his trilogy clash with 'Blessed,' Poirier is aware that the old-guard of UFC lightweights are slowly making their way out of the promotion.
Dustin Poirier details UFC lightweight's changing of the guard
Speaking with Pat McAfee, 'The Diamond' discussed how his retirement fight plays into the bigger picture regarding UFC lightweight.
"I think we're in a changing of the guard," Poirier said. ". . . I was a fan of these guys like Georges St-Pierre, BJ Penn, Chuck Liddell. I got to see that get transitioned out to this new era.
"I think we're going through a bit of that now. . . . I'm on my way out, Justin Gaethje's on his way out. Kamaru Usman has a few left. It's a changing of the guard right now."
Poirier, Gaethje, and Holloway have upheld a trio of violence for about a decade inside the UFC. Charles Oliveira found his footing partway through, and Michael Chandler's late addition injected new matchups into the 'Kings of Violence.'
Now, fight fans could be looking at Gaethje and Poirier retiring this year, and as Poirier mentioned, fighters like Usman and Israel Adesanya have one foot outside the door already.
More MMA Knockout News
- Bo Nickal shows off shocking size ahead of UFC Des Moines
- Ian Garry's UFC title chances shot down by No. 1 contender
- Dustin Poirier names three fights he'd like to see at UFC lightweight
- UFC veteran makes bold prediction for Tom Aspinall's next fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.