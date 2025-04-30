MMA Knockout

3 UFC title fights for Tom Aspinall that aren't Jon Jones

Column: Tom Aspinall's best options outside of Jon Jones.

The UFC's heavyweight title is disputed.

England's Tom Aspinall has been interim champion for 535 days and counting. Now, Aspinall is the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history.

Official titleholder Jon Jones is stalling the division, and many fans are calling for him to be stripped of the title, and for one of two options to be presented to Aspinall: Elevate him to undisputed, or have him fight for undisputed against a viable contender.

A few other options stand out...

Strip Jones, elevate Aspinall

It goes without saying, Jones is on route to become the longest-reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history with one defense against a semi-retired Stipe Miocic.

Prevent the heavyweight division from being stalled, give Jones an ultimatum, fight or vacate the title. Then, immediately promote Aspinall to undisputed champion to get the ball rolling.

Undisputed fight with Ciryl Gane

Aspinall has defeated five of the top-ten heavyweights, and while fans weren't happy with Ciryl Gane's recent win over Alexander Volkov, the Frenchman makes for a more alluring fight.

Put Aspinall in an England vs. France matchup for the vacant heavyweight title, fill out a European Arena, preferably Wembley Arena or the O2 Arena in the UK.

Wild Cards: Alex Pereira or Francis Ngannou

So, Jones is out of the picture and there are no viable contenders. How about the UFC brings in a wild card fight that's guaranteed to bring eyes to their baddest fighter?

First of all, Alex Pereira could abandon the light heavyweight rematch with Magomed Ankalaev and challenge for the heavyweight throne. 'Poatan' is the UFC's biggest star right now, and whatever the result, the promotion is guaranteed viewership and a new star.

Second, if the UFC and Francis Ngannou can hash out a new deal, he'd make for the perfect unification fight for Aspinall. 'The Predator' is the lineal UFC champion, and bringing the belt home for a unification fight makes sense.

