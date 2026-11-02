UFC Pushes Major Qatar Fight Back Several Weeks to UFC 335 in Las Vegas

The UFC’s year-ending UFC 335 card has added another major fight featuring two top-ranked contenders.

Scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 12, UFC 335 will bring the UFC’s 2026 schedule to a close and kick off a lengthy break that won’t end until the promotion returns to Dallas for a UFC Fight Night card on January 16.

The main event for UFC 335 will see Charles Oliveira put his “BMF” belt on the line against challenger Diego Lopes, and in the co-main event Alex Pereira makes his second heavyweight appearance opposite Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC Moves Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Michelle Montague from Qatar to UFC 335

Although this month’s UFC 334 card at Madison Square Garden is also dominating the attention of MMA fans, the UFC has made sure to save some big matchups to help fill out the undercard for UFC 335 as well.

Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) enters the octagon before the fight against Max Holloway (red gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First reported by Dione Barbosa and confirmed by Marcel Dorff, the UFC has pushed a scheduled women’s bantamweight bout between Jacqueline Cavalcanti and Michelle Montague from UFC Qatar to UFC 335.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti Suffered First UFC Loss in May

A former LFA bantamweight champion, Cavalcanti brought a three-fight win streak into her UFC debut in 2023 and took a unanimous decision over Zarah Fairn.

Zarah Fairn (red gloves) fights Jacqueline Cavalcanti (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The following year saw the 29-year-old earn split decisions over Josiane Nunes and Nora Cornolle in back-to-back fights before she also defeated Julia Avila the following year, and she extended a perfect start to her UFC career when she bested former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva to close out 2025.

Zarah Fairn (red gloves) fights Jacqueline Cavalcanti (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cavalcanti opened this year with a huge matchup against Ketlen Vieira, who halted an unbeaten start to Cavalcanti’s UFC career but surprisingly exited the promotion shortly following the win.

Michelle Montague Brings Undefeated Record Into UFC 335 Fight

After suffering the first setback of her UFC run, Cavalcanti will try to move back into the title mix and also shatter an undefeated record when she meets Montague on December 12.

Following a lengthy amateur career, Montague made her professional debut with the PFL in 2022 and submitted Olivia Parker just under four minutes into the opening round.

The New Zealander secured another submission in a one-off fight with iKON FC before returning to the PFL in 2023, where she secured two more victories and brought her streak of rear naked choke finishes up to four.

That impressive run of rear naked chokes ultimately extended to six fights before Montague joined the UFC last year and took a unanimous decision over Luana Carolina at UFC Perth, and the 32-year-old is now a perfect 8-0 after she also defeated Bueno Silva via decision in April.

UFC 335 Fight Card

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes – For the UFC “BMF” Championship

Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira

Brandon Moreno vs. Charles Johnson

Junior Tafa vs. Quentin Pasley

Maycee Barber vs. Carli Judice

Chris Padilla vs. Chase Hooper

Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Ronald Humphrey

Nilson Rojas vs. Roque Conceição

Angela Hill vs. Shanelle Dyer

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Michelle Montague