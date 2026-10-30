UFC 335 Adds Another "Fight of the Night" Candidate to Oliveira vs. Lopes Undercard

UFC 335 has added another absolute banger of a fight to help close out the promotion’s 2026 schedule.

Beginning with this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 123 card, there are only six events remaining on the UFC calendar for this year before rolling into a 2027 slate that’s already starting to take shape.

Next weekend’s UFC Vegas 124 event underwent a significant change this week with news of a short-notice main event fight, but many fans are already looking ahead to higher-profile UFC cards in December and the latter part of November.

Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes "BMF" Title Fight Headlines UFC 335

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden on November 14 for a huge card featuring two title bouts, and on December 12 the promotion head back home to Las Vegas for a year-ending UFC 335 event at T-Mobile Arena.

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC 335 features one championship contest at the top of the bill, with former lightweight king Charles Oliveira set to defend his “BMF” belt against Diego Lopes in what will be the latter fighter’s first UFC outing at 155 lbs.

Diego Lopes (red gloves) fights Steve Garcia (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC gold won’t be on the line in the co-main event, but that highly-anticipated matchup will see former two-division UFC titleholder Alex Pereira make his second heavyweight appearance opposite former interim title challenger Sergei Pavlovich.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) looks on prior to his fight against Ciryl Gane (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A number of intriguing matchups have been added to UFC 335 in the weeks since the card’s main and co-main event were confirmed, and Nolan King was the first to report that UFC record holder Angela Hill will square off with Shanelle Dyer at T-Mobile Arena on December 12.

Angela Hill Set UFC Record With Last Fight at UFC Macau

After going 1-2 during her initial UFC run from 2014-2015, Hill rejoined the promotion in 2017 and hasn’t looked back since.

Angela Hill (red gloves) arrives before her women's strawweight bout against Fatima Kline (not pictured) during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Overkill” has firmly established herself as one of the most consistently entertaining fighters on the UFC roster, and both her personality and fighting style have helped to make her a fan favorite.

Angela Hill (red gloves) fights Fatima Kline (blue gloves) in the womens strawweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill’s last outing at UFC Macau saw her upset former ONE Championship titleholder Jingnan Xiong via unanimous decision, which moved her into sole possession of the most wins in UFC strawweight history with 13.

Shanelle Dyer Knocked Out Her First Two UFC Opponents

A UFC 335 matchup between Dyer and Hill should produce fireworks, as “The Nightmare” has already showcased her dangerous striking ability through her first two UFC bouts.

Shanelle Dyer (red gloves) reacts after defeating Ravena Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a 6-0 start to her professional MMA career that included three victories with the PFL, Dyer appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series last year and still managed to earn a UFC contract from Dana White even after dropping a decision to Carol Foro.

Shanelle Dyer (red gloves) fights Ravena Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision to sign Dyer turned out to be a good one, as the 25-year-old earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for stopping Ravena Oliveira in her UFC debut in March before she also finished Elise Rred with strikes at UFC Sacramento her last time out.

UFC 335 Fight Card

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes

Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira

Brandon Moreno vs. Charles Johnson

Junior Tafa vs. Quentin Pasley

Maycee Barber vs. Carli Judice

Chris Padilla vs. Chase Hooper

Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Ronald Humphrey

Nilson Rojas vs. Roque Conceição

Angela Hill vs. Shanelle Dyer