Massive UFC 335 Announcement Includes "BMF" Title Bout and Next Alex Pereira Fight

The UFC finally unveiled the top two fights for its year-ending UFC 335 event during the broadcast for UFC 332.

Taking place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT, what looked to be a largely underwhelming UFC 332 card in terms of overall star power ended up playing out as a knockout-heavy affair.

Immediately following Esteban Ribovics’ first-round finish of King Green during the UFC 332 main card, the promotion revealed that UFC 335 on December 12 will be headlined by a “BMF” title bout between reigning titleholder Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes.

Charles Oliveira Defends "BMF" Belt vs. Diego Lopes in UFC 335 Main Event

Also a former UFC lightweight champion, future UFC Hall of Famer Oliveira won the “BMF” belt his last time out when he took a unanimous decision over Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 326.

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Do Bronx” alternated wins and losses following the end of his lightweight title reign and was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in a bid to reclaim the UFC’s 155 lbs. belt in June of last year, but the Brazilian has now won back-to-back fights after he also submitted Mateusz Gamrot before unseating Holloway.

Diego Lopes (red gloves) fights Steve Garcia (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oliveira’s first “BMF” title defense comes against a two-time featherweight title challenger in Lopes, who rebounded from his second loss to Alexander Volkanovski in June when he knocked out Steve Garcia in the opening fight for UFC Freedom 250 at The White House.

UFC 335 Co-Main Event Features Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich

As teased by Alex Pereira last week, the announcement for the UFC 335 headliner also included the news that Pereira will make his second heavyweight appearances against Serghei Pavlovich in the night's co-main event.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Lopes, “Poatan” was also in action at UFC Freedom 250, where he fell short in his bid to win UFC titles in three different weight classes when he was knocked out by now-undisputed heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in a matchup for the division’s interim belt.

Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) prepares to fight Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pereira’s second heavyweight appearance comes against another former interim title challenger in Pavlovich, who has had a bit of a resurgence over his last few outings and most recently stopped Tallison Teixeira in just 39 seconds to bring his overall win streak to three fights.

Joe Pyer Also Meets Bo Nickal in Huge UFC 335 Middleweight Bout

Along with the main and co-main events, the UFC also confirmed that UFC 335 will feature a huge middleweight contest between Bo Nickal and Joe Pyfer.

Israel Adesanya (red gloves) fights Joe Pyfer (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it wasn’t confirmed as part of the announcement during UFC 332, reports also emerged last week that former two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno will face Charles Johnson at UFC 335.

Brandon Moreno (left) and Joseph Morales fight during Noche UFC at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final UFC event of 2026 is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena on December 12, and the UFC will undoubtedly look to stack the event with more high-profile matchups in the coming weeks.

UFC 335 Fight Card

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes – For the UFC “BMF” Championship

Co-Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Brandon Moreno vs. Charles Johnson

Joe Pyfer vs. Bo Nickal