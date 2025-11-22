UFC Qatar: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker full card, start time, odds, how to watch

The UFC's final event in November is a big one. It's the third-to-last UFC event this year, and the top two fights that round out the card are Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker at lightweight and former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad (24-4, 1 NC MMA) opposite Ian Machado Garry (16-1 MMA) in the co-headliner.

Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA) was initially slated to fight former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev when Makhachev was still champion in January. A back injury sidelined Tsarukyan, as the UFC opted to go in a different direction after Makhachev eventually vacated his title to move up to welterweight.

With Ilia Topuria becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion at UFC 317 in June, it puts Tsarukyan back in a similar position: needing a win over someone with the caliber of Hooker (24-12 MMA) Saturday afternoon.

“He's trying to find excuses like, ‘I'm underdog [with] nothing to lose,’” Tsarukyan told UFC.com. “He came here to make money, but I came here to be a contender number one and to show everybody I deserve to fight for the title. We have a different goal.”

Meanwhile, Hooker said he is confident he can pull off the upset.

“I got the fight by telling the matchmakers, 'Please let me get rid of this guy,'” Hooker told MMAFighting.com.“I said, 'Please let me smash Arman’s face and get him out of the way.' Next thing, I walked into the fight. So my prayers have been answered.”

Nonetheless, both men will have five rounds if needed to settle their beef.

“I don’t think it’s just talk,” Hooker said. “I don’t even like to say in this situation I’ll do this. I feel like he’s just a mouthy little rich p*ick and I’m just not a person that backs down. That’s just the situation we’re in."

When Is UFC Qatar?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

The card features 14 fights, with the prelims beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Below is the bout order and updated DraftKings Sportsbook odds, as of Friday evening.

UFC Qatar Full Card + Odds

Main card (Start time 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN App)

Main Event : Arman Tsarukyan (-750) vs. Dan Hooker (+525), lightweight (five-rounder)

: Arman Tsarukyan (-750) vs. Dan Hooker (+525), lightweight (five-rounder) Co-Main Event: Belal Muhammad (+230) vs. Ian Machado Garry (-285), welterweight

Belal Muhammad (+230) vs. Ian Machado Garry (-285), welterweight Volkan Oezdemir (-238) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+195), light heavyweight

Jack Hermansson (+170) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-205), welterweight

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-135) vs. Shamil Gaziev (+114), heavyweight

Tagir Ulanbekov (-230) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (+190), flyweight

Preliminary card (Start time 10 a.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN App)

Featured Prelim: Bogdan Grad (+210) vs. Luke Riley (-238), featherweight

Bogdan Grad (+210) vs. Luke Riley (-238), featherweight Nicolas Dalby (+280) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (-355), welterweight

Alex Perez (+170) vs. Asu Almabayev (-250), flyweight

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-1650) vs. Rafael Cerqueira (+950), light heavyweight

Bekzat Almakhan (+110) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (-130), bantamweight

Ismail Naurdiev (-130) vs. Ryan Loder (+110), middleweight

Nurullo Aliev (-290) vs. Shaqueme Rock (+235), lightweight

Marek Bujlo (+185) vs. Denzel Freeman (-225), heavyweight

