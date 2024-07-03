UFC’s Ilia Topuria Blames Max Holloway on Fight Holdup: ‘Giving All the Excuses'
UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria says he isn't running from anyone.
Topuria vs. Holloway, Next?
2024 has literally been a movie for "El Matador", who captured the UFC title from longtime champ Alexander Volkanovski with a second-round knockout at UFC 298. Spain's Topuria has enjoyed the fruits of his hard work with a victory tour of sorts as well as his own movie, Topuria, Matador coming out later this year, documenting his road to the world championship.
That's not all that awaits Topuria, however, with many fans clamoring for a featherweight title clash between him and "BMF" Champion Max Holloway, which has yet to be confirmed at this time.
The red-hot Holloway is coming off one of the best performances of his career - a "KO of the Year" contender over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. The former featherweight champ had a lot of options, seeing as he just knocked out the top lightweight, but it's Topuria and his long-lost title that Holloway is so interested in following his latest win.
Topuria On Holloway's "Excuses" To Not Fight
In regards to his first title defense, Topuria says he's ready for whenever and whoever, assuming "Blessed" doesn't want to fight him ASAP.
"I think that's a question for Max Holloway," Topuria said in Spanish, when asked about his next fight at a press conference for his upcoming movie (via Marca). "All summer, I've been prepared for when they give me a date, but it's him who's giving all of the excuses. First, he had some family stuff to take care of, then about the weight cut and how he didn't want to fight me."
"There are a lot of names that have made it public that they want to fight with me, so I invite them. If they're willing to stand behind their words... this what I'm about. This is my job. I'm ready whenever [the UFC] calls me."
Former champ Alexander Volkanovski is another option on the table for Topuria, as are top contenders Brian Ortega and Movsar Evloev - if Holloway isn't Topuria's next fight, for whatever reason.
UFC 308?
As for where Topuria would like to fight next, the top option for Spain's UFC Champion is a return at UFC 308 on Oct. 26 in Abu Dhabi, UAE later this year.
"I'm looking forward to potentially fighting in Abu Dhabi," Topuria continued. "I hope that happens, if someone accepts the fight. I'm ready to go if they call me for Vegas. If I had my preference, I'd fight in Abu Dhabi just because of the schedule, everybody in Spain can enjoy the event in prime time in our country. But, in reality, wherever they tell me to fight, I'm ready and prepared."
UFC 306 (Noche UFC) in Las Vegas and UFC 307 in Salt Lake City are also still in need of main events and title fights, so we'll have to wait and see what card the UFC decides to put Topuria on.
Pimblett Insists Topuria 'Doesn't Want' The Holloway Fight
Not everybody is exactly sold on Ilia Topuria wanting to fight Max Holloway - especially Paddy Pimblett, who's nearly come to blows with the current champion on multiple occasions. Pimblett believes it's Topuria who is "scared" of Holloway and not the other way around.
"Hand sanitizer boy’s [Topuria] scared to take the fight, doesn’t want to take the fight against Max because he knows what’ll happen," Pimblett recently said on his YouTube channel. “He fought [Alexander] Volkanovski at the perfect time coming back after getting knocked out like ten weeks later. He got lucky there, to be honest."
