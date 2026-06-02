UFC Record Holder Climbs Official Rankings After Impressive Upset At UFC Macau

Following the UFC’s latest trip to Macau, the promotion’s official rankings have undergone a few notable adjustments.

Taking place after this year’s Road to UFC tournaments kicked off with back-to-back events on Thursday and Friday last week, UFC Macau closed out with a bantamweight main event that saw Song Yadong stun former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo with a second-round submission.

Song was the only Chinese fighter that go his hand raised during the 13-fight card, and there were also several other ranked names in action throughout the event.

Song Yadong Drops Deiveson Figueiredo in UFC Rankings Update

An impressive win over the lower-ranked Figueiredo unfortunately didn’t move Song up from his #5 spot in the UFC bantamweight division, but “Deus da Guerra” did drop two places down to #9.

Sean O’Malley (red gloves) fights Song Yadong (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Figueiredo’s fall in the rankings saw Mario Bautista and David Martinez each move up one spot, and both of those bantamweights will have the chance to break into the Top 5 with their upcoming matchups against Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Although he didn’t get his hand raised, the only Chinese fighter other than Song that didn’t suffer a loss at UFC Macau was Sumudaerji. His fight with Alex Perez unfortunately ended as a No Contest following a groin strike in the second round, and former title challenger Perez has dropped one spot to #12 in the UFC flyweight rankings following the event.

Angela Hill Climbs Rankings After 30th UFC Fight

Other than Song, arguably the biggest winner at UFC Macau was longtime UFC veteran Angela Hill, who welcomed former ONE Championship star Jingnan Xiong to the UFC during the event’s prelims.

Angela Hill (red gloves) arrives before her womens strawweight bout against Fatima Kline (not pictured) during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Lined as the underdog heading into the matchup, Hill comprehensively out struck Xiong over the course of three rounds to secure a clear unanimous decision victory. “Overkill” climbed two spots up to #12 in the strawweight rankings thanks to the win and dropped Denise Gomes and Alexia Thainara down one spot each.

Sergei Pavlovich (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Tai Tuivasa (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The UFC Macau main card also saw Sergei Pavlovich defend his #3 ranking in the heavyweight division by knocking out Tallison Teixeira in just 39 seconds. Teixeira came into the night as the #15-ranked UFC heavyweight and has now been replaced by Mick Parkin following the latest update to the official rankings.