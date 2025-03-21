UFC releases 12-fight TUF veteran after winning last fight
Winning fights isn't a guarantee you stay in the UFC.
A fighter's excitement factor is a main proponent of whether they stay in the UFC or not, which is the case with their latest release, a women's MMA veteran who competed in the 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter.
TUF veteran Montana De La Rosa removed from UFC roster
In a reveal by the UFC roster tracker on Twitter, the UFC roster has parted ways with women's MMA veteran Montana De La Rosa. The news comes despite Rosa winning her last contest, a split decision against Andrea Lee, who was also released recently.
Rosa was a competitor on the 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter, where she lost to inaugural women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano.
Rosa endured a rough streak of fights from 2019 to 2024, going 3-5-1 in the promotion. She likely received a chance from the UFC to put on an impressive performance against Lee, and a split decision didn't suffice.
There is also the possibility that her contract has expired and not renewed.
