MMA Knockout

UFC releases 12-fight TUF veteran after winning last fight

The Ultimate Fighter veteran Montana De La Rosa has been released from the UFC roster.

Mathew Riddle

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Winning fights isn't a guarantee you stay in the UFC.

A fighter's excitement factor is a main proponent of whether they stay in the UFC or not, which is the case with their latest release, a women's MMA veteran who competed in the 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

READ MORE: Belal Muhammad rubs salt in wound of Leon Edwards' UFC 304 defeat, 'It was easy'

Montana De La Rosa punching Andrea Lee
Adam Hagy-Imagn Images

TUF veteran Montana De La Rosa removed from UFC roster

In a reveal by the UFC roster tracker on Twitter, the UFC roster has parted ways with women's MMA veteran Montana De La Rosa. The news comes despite Rosa winning her last contest, a split decision against Andrea Lee, who was also released recently.

Rosa was a competitor on the 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter, where she lost to inaugural women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano.

Rosa endured a rough streak of fights from 2019 to 2024, going 3-5-1 in the promotion. She likely received a chance from the UFC to put on an impressive performance against Lee, and a split decision didn't suffice.

There is also the possibility that her contract has expired and not renewed.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda

Home/News