Dana White denied entry to 'big mouth' fighter before they became one of the highest-paid stars in the UFC
Despite the optics of fighting another man in a cage, trash-talking mid-fight is punished as unsportsmanlike conduct in the UFC.
Fighters are actively discouraged from speaking inside the Octagon, but some have built their careers on testing those boundaries, including 'Big Mouth' Kevin Holland.
At one point, UFC CEO Dana White admitted he didn't want Holland in the promotion, and now he's one of the UFC's top-paid stars.
Holland's first unofficial UFC appearance was on Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. Here, he fought Will Santiago and won by unanimous decision. However, Holland berated his opponent with playful banter throughout the fight and spoke to White outside of the cage, which didn't go well, as White snubbed his UFC contract opportunity.
'Call Big Mouth' ... When Dana White gave Kevin Holland a chance
Roughly three months later, White desperately needed an opponent for Thiago Santos at UFC 227 and couldn't rely on DWCS signees to fill in on short notice. He decided to give 'Big Mouth' an opportunity, and the rest is history.
"[During DWCS I said] I don't want him [Holland] I'm not interested in him," White said. "Thiago Santos' fight falls out. I said 'Let's call in some contender guys' that we liked, and they all turned down the fight. I said, 'Call Big Mouth. I wanna see if Big Mouth takes this fight.'
"[He] took the fight, came in and fought the fight, still talking s--- ... But wow he looked good."
Since being signed to the promotion in 2018, Holland has fought 24 times, and holds the record for most fights since 2020. His willingness to take short-notice opportunities and fight literally anybody has made him a generously paid talent on the roster.
Six fights ago at UFC Utah, his salary was disclosed as being $178,000 win and $178,000 show, meaning he was paid $356,000 for defeating Michael Chiesa, plus $50,000 for the bonus; Not bad for unranked talent.
