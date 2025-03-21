Michael Chandler has gut feeling who fights UFC Champ Islam Makhachev next
Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria, and Justin Gaethje are all viable options for Islam Makhachev's next title defense. But, who will it be?
Former Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler says he could 'make a case' for any of the three fighters to get the next title shot at 155lbs, especially former foe Charles Oliveira, who he spent 25 minutes in the Octagon with last November at Madison Square Garden.
Chandler knows all about Gaethje as well, giving the fans at MSG and those watching around the world another war back in 2021. Like Oliveira in the rematch, Gaethje defeated Chandler by unanimous decision at UFC 268.
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Chandler comments on Eddie Alvarez's fighting future after broken jaw
UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria's an interesting option to fight Islam Makhachev, some suggesting he's worthy of an immediate title shot after relinquishing his title at 145lbs. "El Matador" (not for much longer) knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in his last two fights.
Michael Chandler On Who Should Get Next Title Shot
Essentially a three-way tie for the lightweight title shot, Chandler was asked who should be Islam Makhachev's next challenger.
"That's tough man because I can make a case for all of them," Chandler told Covers.com on behalf of MMA Knockout. "I would love to see Charles, my last opponent, go get the title because that's selfishly what I would love to see."
"Gaethje has now been— if Gaethje doesn't get the next shot, he's now been denied of the title twice in circumstances that should have worked out for him."
Gaethje was on the cusp of a title fight last year before he got knocked out by Max Holloway at UFC 300. "The Highlight" returned to the win column with a repeat win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 earlier this month.
Chandler: "My Gut Says It's Probably Gonna Be Ilia Topuria"
"With that being said, maybe the biggest fight that you could make is Ilia Topuria," Chandler said of the former champion. "So, it's a very tough decision for the UFC. It's a tough decision for Islam and it's a tough spot for the one of the guy who doesn't get tapped and chosen for that fight.
READ MORE: Alexander Volkanovski talks Ilia Topuria's chances against Islam Makhachev
"My gut says it's probably gonna be Topuriabecause it's the biggest fight that can be made at this time and it's unfortunate for Gaethje and it's unfortunate for Oliveira."
Ilia Topuria's ascent to superstardom has been compared to that of Conor McGregor's, and given the lack of super-fights we've seen in recent years, Topuria vs. Makhachev could very well be what's on the horizon for the UFC in 2025.
More MMA Knockout News
- Israel Adesanya teammate knocked out UFC bogeyman in 12 seconds to secure shot at the top ranks
- ‘Close fight on my worst day’ ... Leon Edwards relives UFC title loss at ungodly hour
- 'Death of my dreams' ... UFC savage mourns career after shock retirement
- UFC fighter calls on fans to "stop praising" Conor McGregor after White House visit
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.