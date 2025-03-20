Michael Chandler comments on Eddie Alvarez's fighting future after broken jaw in BKFC
Michael Chandler has weighed-in on Eddie Alvarez's 'tough' loss to Jeremy Stephens.
Both stars of the UFC and Bellator MMA, Michael Chandler and Eddie Alvarez have spent 43 minutes in the cage fighting each other, leaving their series all tied up at one win a piece.
Alvarez won their last meeting by split decision in 2013, and right after Alvarez jumped ship to the UFC, where he eventually became the UFC lightweight champion in 2016. Chandler, the #7-ranked lightweight contender, didn't join the UFC until 2020, years after Alvarez had entered free agency.
In January, Alvarez would take on recently re-signed UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens under the BKFC banner in his hometown of Philadelphia. Alvarez had his moments in the bareknuckle fight, but the momentum quickly shifted for Stephens, who knocked Alvarez down twice in one round.
The fight was stopped in between rounds after the third. Post-fight X-rays would show that Stephens broke Alvarez's jaw, putting the 41-year-old's career into question after KnuckleMania V.
Michael Chandler Is Asked If Eddie Alvarez Should Retire
On the road to recovery, it's too early to tell if Eddie Alvarez will fight again, with some fans calling for the former champion's retirement.
As for Michael Chandler:
"I will never tell a man when to retire," Chandler told Covers.com on behalf of MMA Knockout. "It's so much more than just the performances, right?"
"I mean, Eddie's an absolute legend. I was very fortunate to spend what, 24, no, 25... you know, 30, 40 minutes with him inside of the cage, whatever it was. Been a fan of his work. Who he is, how he's a family man."
Michael Chandler: "We're All Getting Closer To That Age..."
A whole lot of mutual respect between Chandler and Alvarez, the UFC star admits a broken jaw at 41 is one tough pill to swallow for his former foe, especially after so many wars already.
"A broken jaw is definitely tough," Chandler said. "A broken jaw at the hands of Jeremy Stephens is definitely tough."
"I don't know... I definitely know Eddie's taken a lot of big shots. Eddie has been hurt in a lot of fights.
I have hurt him numerous times in our fights, and I'll never tell a man when to hang it up."
Chandler continued.
"But we're all getting closer to that age, so it might be time sometime in the next couple years."
Will Eddie Alvarez make this walk again?
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.