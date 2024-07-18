UFC Report: Ex-Champ Cody Garbrandt Books Next Fight against Streaking Prospect
Cody "No Love" Garbrandt will return to the UFC Apex.
UFC 300: Cody Garbrandt Foresees ‘Huge PPV Draw’ in Fight With UFC Champ
The former UFC Bantamweight Champion of the world has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, losing six times since dethroning then-champ Dominick Cruz in 2016.
Garbrandt has always managed to bounce back from his losing streaks, and he'll look to do the same in his next fight this fall against a bantamweight on the rise.
Garbrandt Gets Apex Treatment In October
According to a report from Eurosport NL's Marcel Dorff, Garbrandt will face Miles "Chapo" Johns at a UFC event on Oct. 12. The card is targeted to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Surely a step down from fighting in front of a sold-out crowd at UFC 300, Garbrandt looks to bounce back from his first-ever submission defeat to former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo in April.
Post-fight, Garbrandt said he had felt great out there until he experienced symptoms of vertigo, making him feel like he was spinning in the Octagon during the fight. "No Love" was later hospitalized in the days that followed the event.
What To Know About Miles Johns
This will be Garbrandt's first fight inside the UFC Apex in more than three years. Meanwhile, his opponent Miles Johns' last five appearances have all come at the small venue, with the 15-2 prospect putting together a three-fight win streak with a No Contest result in between.
Johns, who trains out of Fortis MMA in Dallas, Texas, is coming off a decision-win over bantamweight veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade in June, adding on to a resume that includes names like Cody Gibson and Adrian Yanez.
None would be bigger than Garbrandt's though, should Johns get his hand raised in the biggest fight of his career thus far.
Will former champ Cody Garbrandt bounce back again, or is it going to be four wins in a row for the bantamweight up-and-comer Miles Johns?
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC News: Alex Pereira's Kickboxing Rival to Fight on Dana White's Contender Series
• Ex-UFC Champ Kamaru Usman Names 4 Potential Opponents for Next Fight
• UFC News: Title Eliminator Fight Added to UFC Paris Co-Main Event
• Conor McGregor Says He’d ‘Slap Around’ Ilia Topuria in BKFC, UFC Champ Responds
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.