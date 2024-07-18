UFC News: Title Eliminator Fight Added to UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Brendan Allen will fight Nassourdine Imavov in the co-main event of UFC Paris on September 28.
Mike Perry to UFC? Manager Claims ‘They’re Asking for Him Back’ with Jake Paul KO
The fight was reported by Marcel Dorff on X. The fight will be three-rounds and will likely be a middleweight title eliminator, with the winner facing either Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya.
Why This Matchup?
At first glance, the matchmaking doesn't make much sense. Imavov holds the No. 4 spot at middleweight, while Allen holds No. 7. It would be expected that Imavov would target Robert Whittaker or Sean Strickland for his next fight, but it could be that the UFC is in the process of making a Whittaker-Strickland fight down the line.
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Full Fight Card Predictions
As for fighters lower in the rankings, No. 5 Jared Cannonier and No. 6 Marvin Vettori have already fought for the title, so it's entirely possible the UFC is building some fresh matchups for the middleweight title, especially if Adesanya reclaims his belt. So, if Allen vs. Imavov isn't a No. 1 contender fight, the winner could certainly battle for the status against the winner of Strickland-Whittaker.
UFC Paris Full Announced Card
Subject to change.
- Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle; MW
- Oumar Sy vs. Da Woon Jung; LHW
- Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altamirano; FLW
- Fares Ziam vs. Matt Frevola; LW
- Ailin Perez vs. Darya Zheleznyakova; BW
- Germaine de Randamie vs. Nora Cornolle; BW
- William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito; FW
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen; MW
- Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis; LW
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC 304: Muhammad Mokaev Insists UFC Didn’t Want Him to Break Jon Jones’ Record
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.