Ex-UFC Champ Kamaru Usman Names 4 Potential Opponents for Next Fight
Former UFC middleweight champion Kamaru Usman has highlighted four opponents for his potential return to welterweight.
- Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Jack Della Maddalena
- Ian Garry
- Belal Muhammad
Despite being super active as a champion for the division - defending his belt five times in two and a half years - he hasn't returned to welterweight since losing the Leon Edwards trilogy in March 2023. This could all change soon, however, as Usman pointed out in his latest Pound 4 Pound appearance:
"There's a huge chance it comes down to one of these guys [Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Garry, Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad]," Usman said. "These are the streaky guys, they're the hot guys right now. As I like to think of it these are the new hot chicks in the division right now. ... Staying at welterweight I would have to choose one of these guys."
Usman still holds the No. 1 spot in the welterweight rankings despite being inactive in the division for almost 500 days; his most recent appearance was a short-notice middleweight defeat to Khamzat Chimaev in October 2023. Usman's activity as a champion and his willingness to take the Chimaev fight has likely earned him favor with the UFC, giving him a strong position for his return.
Usman Urges Leon Edwards to Prove Himself at UFC 304
With one of those names being Belal Muhammad, who fights for the welterweight title at UFC 304, it's entirely possible that Usman could be shooting for another title shot. That said, Usman is still ushering his rival Edwards to succeed in Manchester on July 27:
"I'm frustrated as a fan because this fight [Edwards-Muhammad 2] should have happened already," Usman said on ESPN. "... I like the confident wave that Leon is carrying now. I think he understands the responsibility of being a champion. ... But just a little thing I would like to see from him is that killer come out. If you know you're the top dog, you gotta prove it to each and every contender who wants your spot."
Fight fans will have to wait and see whether the welterweight landscape changes in the conclusion of UFC 304 later this month.
