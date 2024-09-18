Dana White Shares His Top 3 Locations for Noche UFC 3
Dana White is taking Noche UFC on the road.
Dana White Rips & Praises Mexican Boxing Legend Following UFC 306
It's a fairly new tradition for the UFC to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. They put on their first Noche UFC last September before making their way to Sphere for UFC 306 over the weekend. That was a show like no other, with an immersive backdrop and short films between fights.
So, do we get another sequel? Not at Sphere, says White. The UFC CEO has previously said it was a "one-and-done," costing them over $20M to make happen.
Mexico On The Horizon?
While the Sphere may be off limits for the UFC, especially given the drama behind the scenes with MGM, that does not mean the end for Noche UFC. After two successful events, White is planning on taking Noche UFC out of Las Vegas.
"I'm already looking at going to Mexico next year," White said at the Contender Series post-fight press conference on Tuesday. "I wanna go to Guadalajara next year for Noche. They built a new arena there. It'll be done in [2025]. And yeah, I'll go there."
White is likely talking about Arena Guadalajara, a new arena with a 20,000-capacity. Guadalajara is home to Mexico's most recent UFC Champion, Alexa Grasso, who lost her flyweight title to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 306 on Saturday.
Other Locations For Noche UFC 3
Grasso has fought as a champion on both Noche UFCs and a potential homecoming is in order for next year's card. However, White would like to hit some other locations, if not Guadalajara.
"I'm not even thinking about doing Vegas now for Noche," White added. "After the way that whole thing went down, just left a bad taste in my mouth. We'll do Mexico. We'll go to Texas. We'll go to Arizona. We'll go to different places now for Noche. Vegas can have the boxing matches."
Where would you like to see Noche UFC 3 take place?
Cruel Irony as Mexican Fighters go 1-6 at UFC 306
