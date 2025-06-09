UFC reveals main card for hyped Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira PPV
The UFC 317 main card is official, featuring two title fights at the top of the bill.
Alongside the highly anticipated vacant lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira is flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja, defending his belt against Kai Kara-France.
During the UFC 316 broadcast on Saturday, the promotion unveiled the order of the main card, which might displease some hardcore fans.
Kayla Harrison shares immediate reaction to winning UFC title
UFC 317 main card snubs ranked flyweights in favor of fringe heavyweight fight
As per the UFC, UFC 317's main card is comprised of five fights, four featuring ranked talent.
- Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira; vacant light title
- (c) Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France; fly title
- Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov; middle
- Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano; light
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Justin Tafa; heavy
Keen-eyed fans might notice Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape being pushed to the prelim portion of the card, in favor of an unranked heavyweight contest between Jhonata Diniz and Justin Tafa.
This is despite Royval's No. 1 ranking and Kape's No. 6 ranking. Not being positioned on the PPV portion of the card could affect their payouts, depending on whether their contracts stipulate a share of the PPV sales.
UFC 317 still only has ten announced fights, so some shifting around is possible. The rest of the card is as follows (subject to change):
- Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape; fly
- Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez; fly
- Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues; middle
- Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev; light
- Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado; feather
Expect between one and four more fights to be announced for the June 28 PPV in the coming weeks.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC announces 2 blockbuster events for October schedule
- Sean O'Malley called out for grudge match by ex-champ following UFC 316 loss
- Patchy Mix releases statement after awful UFC debut
- Merab Dvalishvili hits historic mark reached by Jon Jones and Khabib
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.