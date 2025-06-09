Sean O'Malley called out for grudge match by ex-champ following UFC 316 loss
Following his gut-wrenching defeat at UFC 316, Sean O'Malley is now the target for many UFC bantamweights looking to add a big name to their resume.
During the buildup, O'Malley eradicated social media and other distractions from his life, even entering the fight without his dyed hair motif or his iconic walkout tune, 'Superstar.'
None of this mattered as Dvalishvili mauled O'Malley for three rounds before submitting him with a north-south choke. As a result, one of O'Malley's longtime haters has come out of the woodwork demanding a grudge fight.
Amanda Nunes storms cage at UFC 316 to confirm comeback fight
Henry Cejudo calls out Sean O'Malley for Merab Dvalishvili victim fight
Taking to X after the result, O'Malley's rival, Henry Cejudo, called his shot. 'Triple C' delivered a crude message to the former champion, mocking his lifestyle changes.
"Hey Sean, you should've stroked the cord before the fight and let your wife's boyfriend record it," Cejudo wrote. "Anyways, I'm still looking for a tune up. Siblings fight all the time, let's give Merab a Father's Day present he will never forget. What do you say precious?"
O'Malley and Cejudo have been at odds since their backstage interaction at UFC 276, where Cejudo pressed O'Malley for a fight. Now, both fighters ride a collective five-fight losing streak.
Still, it's doubtful the UFC makes Cejudo-O'Malley, considering O'Malley's last two losses were in title fights, and Cejudo has been defeated in two non-title fights.
UFC probably banks on O'Malley's star power and ranking by allowing a younger, marketable fighter to enter the bantamweight title picture.
