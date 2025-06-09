UFC announces 2 blockbuster events for October schedule
UFC's event schedule for the final quarter of 2025 is starting to come together.
Fans might be disappointed to learn that the names Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall haven't been discussed, despite Dana White's claims that the fight is going to happen.
During the UFC 316 event on Saturday, the promotion announced two big events, including a major PPV...
Patchy Mix releases statement after awful UFC debut
UFC reveals dates and locations for UFC 320 and Vancouver event
UFC 320 - Las Vegas, October 4
According to the UFC broadcast, UFC 320 is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4. It was originally slated for Guadalajara, Mexico, on September 13 as Noche UFC 3, but construction issues caused a delay.
As a result, Noche UFC 3 has been moved to September 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Noche UFC 2 in 2024 was one of the greatest combat sports spectacles of all time, but Noche UFC 3 appears to be shaping up as a regular Fight Night event.
No fights have been announced for UFC 320 so far.
UFC Fight Night: Vancouver, October 18
Later in October, the UFC is set to return to Vancouver, Canada, for a Fight Night event. The last time the UFC appeared in Vancouver was for Amanda Nunes' departing bout against Irene Aldana.
'The Lioness' announced her return at UFC 316, so a showdown with Kayla Harrison in Vancouver is a possibility, although that would be reserved for a PPV, like UFC 320.
