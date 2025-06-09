MMA Knockout

UFC announces 2 blockbuster events for October schedule

Mathew Riddle

(Zuffa LLC)

UFC's event schedule for the final quarter of 2025 is starting to come together.

Fans might be disappointed to learn that the names Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall haven't been discussed, despite Dana White's claims that the fight is going to happen.

During the UFC 316 event on Saturday, the promotion announced two big events, including a major PPV...

Patchy Mix releases statement after awful UFC debut

Dana Whit
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

UFC reveals dates and locations for UFC 320 and Vancouver event

UFC 320 - Las Vegas, October 4

According to the UFC broadcast, UFC 320 is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4. It was originally slated for Guadalajara, Mexico, on September 13 as Noche UFC 3, but construction issues caused a delay.

As a result, Noche UFC 3 has been moved to September 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Noche UFC 2 in 2024 was one of the greatest combat sports spectacles of all time, but Noche UFC 3 appears to be shaping up as a regular Fight Night event.

No fights have been announced for UFC 320 so far.

UFC Fight Night: Vancouver, October 18

Later in October, the UFC is set to return to Vancouver, Canada, for a Fight Night event. The last time the UFC appeared in Vancouver was for Amanda Nunes' departing bout against Irene Aldana.

'The Lioness' announced her return at UFC 316, so a showdown with Kayla Harrison in Vancouver is a possibility, although that would be reserved for a PPV, like UFC 320.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News