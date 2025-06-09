Merab Dvalishvili hits historic mark reached by Jon Jones and Khabib
Merab Dvalishvili made his UFC bantamweight reign undeniable with a mauling finish over Sean O'Malley at UFC 316.
'The Machine' submitted O'Malley in the third round with an exceptionally rare north-south choke, putting a stamp on their rivalry once and for all. Now, he targets a defense against Cory Sandhagen, before considering rematches with some of his top contenders.
Dvalishvili quickly approaches the status of being the greatest UFC bantamweight champion of all time, with an incredible milestone achieved at UFC 316...
Kayla Harrison shares immediate reaction to winning UFC title
Merab Dvalishvili ties fourth for longest UFC winning streak in history
With his win against O'Malley, Dvalishvili joins an elite club of UFC fighters to win 13 contests in a row. He is now tied-third for longest winning streak in the UFC, alongside fellow legends Demetrious Johnson, Max Holloway, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Georges St-Pierre. [h/t ESPN MMA]
Tied third is Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev with 15-fight streaks, and Anderson Silva takes the lead with 16 wins.
Jon Jones congratulates Merab Dvalishvili on joining exclusive UFC club
Of course, Jones could feasibly be on a 24-fight UFC winning streak, if not for his disqualification loss to Matt Hamill and no-contest against Daniel Cormier in 2017. This didn't stop 'Bones' from congratulating Dvalishvili in an X post on Sunday.
"Welcome and congratulations," He wrote.
What makes Dvalishvili's accomplishment so special is the caliber of his opponents during his rise to the top. In his thirteen fights, five came against former UFC champions.
More MMA Knockout News
- Dana White issues 3-word response to Francis Ngannou's UFC comeback plan
- UFC 316 compliance salaries: Merab tops bill as newcomer takes home $50,000 bonus
- Dana White assures he will 'figure this out' with Jones-Aspinall, makes massive claim
- Merab Dvalishvili avoids UFC 316 disaster as railing collapse flattens camera crew
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.