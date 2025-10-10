UFC Rio: Oliveira vs. Gamrot full card, odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC's first of three-straight international events culminates this weekend in Brazil with a Fight Night card headlined by No. 4-ranked former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira opposite No. 8-ranked Mateusz Gamrot to top a 12-fight card.
Oliveira (35-11 MMA, 23-11, 1 NC UFC) is making a fairly quick turnaround by facing the always dangerous Gamrot (25-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC), nearly four months removed from his UFC 317 title fight loss to current champion Ilia Topuria (17-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) where Oliveira was brutally knocked out.
Meanwhile, Gamrot has won four of his last five fights, including a unanimous decision against Ludovit Klein (23-5 MMA, 7-3-1 UFC) in May at a UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Gamrot's lone loss in his current five-fight stretch was to Dan Hooker (24-12 MMA, 14-8 UFC) last August at UFC 305.
Charles Oliveira Calls For Massive Rematch After UFC Rio
Although Oliveira isn't looking past Gamrot, he told CBS Sports via translation that his eyes are set on a fellow potential future UFC Hall of Famer in Max Holloway (27-8 MMA, 23-8 UFC)
"Everyone would love to see the Max [Holloway] fight," Oliveira said. "And I want this to be my next fight."
Gamrot told UFC.com earlier this week that he wasn't alarmed by the short-notice opportunity after Rafael Fiziev's withdrawal in recent weeks, yet embraced it head-on, realizing the opportunities a possible win may provide.
Mateusz Gamrot Aims For Statement Win At UFC Rio
“Bro — a fight with Charles Oliveira is almost the same as a title fight, so I am super-excited, super-ready, and super-focused on Saturday night,” Gamrot said. “The way to a title fight through Oliveira is really great. To have (a win over Oliveira on my record) is something truly special."
Gamrot not only wants to notch a victory against Oliveira, but carry forward an eventual legacy few can lay claim to.
“When I signed my contract with the UFC, my dreams were to fight against the best guys on the planet and right now, I’m chasing my dream,” Gamrot said. “I’ve come here to create history.”
Oliveira-Gamrot is arguably the fight to anticipate the most at UFC Rio, but there are other notable Brazilians across the night's action worth tuning in for.
Check out the full bout order and odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday afternoon. These are subject to change.
UFC Rio Full Card Odds
Main card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: ESPN+, ESPN App)
- Main Event: Charles Oliveira (-105) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (-115), lightweight (five rounds, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (+260) vs. Montel Jackson (-325), bantamweight
- Vicente Luque (+400) vs. Joel Alvarez (-535), welterweight
- Jhonata Diniz (-142) vs. Mario Pinto (+120), heavyweight
- Ricardo Ramos (-198) vs. Kaan Ofli (+164), featherweight
Preliminary card (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT: ESPN+, ESPN App)
- Featured Prelim: Lucas Almeida (+130) vs. Michael Aswell (-155), featherweight
- Jafel Filho (-102) vs. Clayton Carpenter (-118), flyweight
- Vitor Petrino (-298) vs. Thomas Petersen (+230), heavyweight
- Beatriz Mesquita (-575) vs. Irina Alekseeva (+425), bantamweight
- Lucas Rocha (-115) vs. Stewart Nicoll (-105), flyweight
- Julia Polastri (-535) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+400), strawweight
- Luan Lacerda (-278) vs. Saimon Oliveira* (+225), catchweight
*=Oliveira missed the contracted bantamweight limit
