UFC Rio receives heavyweight banger featuring undefeated slugger

UFC Rio de Janeiro is starting to take shape, with reports of a heavy-handed heavyweight matchup headed to the card.

The October Fight Night is still largely unknown, but it is undoubtedly the promotion's plan to fill it out with some of their finest Brazilian talent.

As per the latest reports, Brazilian GLORY kickboxer-turned-MMA fighter Jhonata Diniz will notch his second fight of 2025 against a UFC newcomer.

Jhonata Diniz fighting Alvin Hine
UFC report: Mario Pinto vs. Jhonata Diniz added to UFC Rio

As reported by MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz, former kickboxer Jhonata Diniz will fight Mario Pinto, an unranked contender who knocked out Austen Lane in his UFC debut.

Pinto flatlined Lane in his debut back in March, swinging wide with a right hand to find the finish. Now 10-0, he finds a stiff test in Diniz, who is an exclusively standup fighter.

Diniz last defeated debutant Hines at UFC 317. Before this, he had his 9-0 record snatched from him by Marcin Tybura. Heavyweight veteran Tybura exposed Diniz's weakness on the ground, forcing a doctor's stoppage after landing brutal elbows.

With the state of the heavyweight division right now, both of these men are one or two solid wins away from becoming a legitimate contender. UFC Boss Dana White is set to make a big announcement this week.

Whether it's Tom Aspinall's first title defense remains to be seen. Regardless, the future of UFC heavyweight is being decided at UFC Rio.

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

