Alex Volkanovski gives dicey prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev
Alexander Volkanovski gave an unexpected prediction in terms of who he thinks would win the fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.
Volkanovski fought both men in quick succession. 'The Great' dared to become a double-champion, dropping a unanimous decision to Makhachev in 2023 before losing by head kick in their rematch at UFC 294. Three months later, he returned to defend his featherweight crown, where Topuria flatlined Volkanovski with a right hook.
Now, with the news of Topuria moving to lightweight to challenge Makhachev with a new nickname, 'La Leyenda,' Volkanovski has offered his thoughts on who'd win.
Alexander Volkanovski leans on Ilia Topuria to win Islam Makhachev fight
Speaking on Demetrious Johnson's YouTube channel, Volkanovski gave his honest prediction on who he thinks wins the lightweight superfight.
"It all comes to... can Ilia catch him, you know?" Volkanovski remarked. "... He really knows that [he will] eventually find that chin, and he's stoic until that happens.
"[...] I think Islam's gonna be a tough matchup for him... I think he knows he's gonna have to play it safe with Ilia because [Ilia has that puncher's chance]. ... I just think the later rounds are gonna be difficult for Ilia. But, if he puts hands on anyone... It's gonna be game over.
"[...] He can knock out anyone, even in the lightweight division. ... I'm gonna go with what I know, and I know he can hit hard; I felt it firsthand."
Topuria vs. Makhachev isn't a done deal yet, as Makhachev's team believes Topuria should fight for No. 1-contender status. One possible matchup is Charles Oliveira, who has branded Topuria as 'disrespectful' in the buildup.
Alexander Volkanovski fights for featherweight crown at UFC 314
Volkanovski stars in the main event of UFC 314 on April 12. He faces dynamite fighter Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight throne. 14 UFC 314 fights have been announced thus far.
- Alexander Volkanovksi vs. Diego Lopes; Featherweight Title
- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull
- Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes
- Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson
- Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa
- Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo
- Alberto Montes vs. Roberto Romero
- Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio
- Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan
More MMA Knockout News
- Ex-UFC double-champ warns Tom Aspinall about trolling Jon Jones
- UFC veteran and former Bellator double-champion parts ways with the PFL
- 'Two losers' ... Controversial fighter predicts UFC 315 flop over 'boring' title fight
- Alexander Volkanovski offers bold career claim before UFC 314 fight with Diego Lopes
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.