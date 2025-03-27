UFC veteran and former Bellator double-champion parts ways with the PFL
A longtime veteran of the UFC and former two-division Bellator champion has officially parted ways with the PFL.
Once considered by many to be the clear #2 MMA promotion in the world behind the UFC, Bellator produced some incredible fights and world-class fighters after it was first founded in 2008.
The promotion was purchased by the PFL in late 2023, and after one PFL vs. Bellator card and a number of “Bellator Champions Series” events during 2024 the Bellator roster was officially combined with the PFL’s heading into 2025 and the brand was discontinued.
Ryan Bader Officially a Free Agent
A number of high-profile Bellator stars have elected to move on from the PFL in recent months, and according to Ariel Helwani the latest of those names to test free agency is Ryan Bader.
The light heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 8, Bader joined the UFC as an undefeated talent in 2008 and extended his record to 12-0 before he ran into Jon Jones at UFC 126 and was submitted in the second round.
A follow-up loss to former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz would mark the first and only time Bader lost two fights in a row, and after another five-year run with the UFC that included a five-fight win streak “Darth” joined Bellator in 2017.
Bader Achieved Double-Champ Status In Bellator
Bader immediately stepped into a rematch with fellow UFC veteran Phil Davis and won the Bellator light heavyweight title via split decision, and he also went on to claim the promotion’s heavyweight belt when he knocked out MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko in 2019.
A loss to Vadim Nemkov signaled the end of Bader’s light heavyweight title reign, but he did go on to defend the heavyweight belt three times before the PFL acquired Bellator and he was knocked out in 21 seconds by Rennan Ferreira in the headlining fight for PFL vs. Bellator in Saudi Arabia.
“Darth” hasn’t competed since that loss to Ferreira, and now that he’s officially a free agent it will be interesting to see what fight promotion the 41-year-old ends up with next.
