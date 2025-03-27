Ex-UFC double-champ warns Tom Aspinall about trolling Jon Jones
Be careful what you wish for. Former UFC double-champion Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall is playing a dangerous game by antagonizing Jon Jones.
Interim heavyweight champion Aspinall has been calling for his undisputed shot for over 500 days since becoming champion at UFC 295. Aspinall has accused Jones of 'conning the public' and has branded him a 'duck.'
UFC CEO Dana White guarantees Jones-Aspinall will happen, but until then, fans eagerly await any sort of announcement. In the meantime, UFC pundit Cormier believes Aspinall could be making a mistake by taunting 'Bones.'
'He's very mean' ... Daniel Cormier warns Tom Aspinall of 'rethinking things' in Jon Jones fight
Speaking on his Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Cormier alluded to Aspinall entering the Jones fight with an inflated ego, and dealing with the consequences if it didn't go as easy as planned.
"He's very mean. He's durable, he's hard to fight," Cormier remarked. "And Tom Aspinall is going to find that out, right? ... I love the duck, I love all the fun, I love all of that, but at the end of the day when you get in there with that dude, don't start rethinking things.
"Because you start rethinking things in there with that dude, he's going to run right through you. You cannot start going, 'Hey man, it's a little harder than I thought,' Because he is going to put it on you."
Tom Aspinall would do the unthinkable by finishing Jon Jones
With Ilia Topuria's knockout over Max Holloway at UFC 308, Jones remains one of the few old-guard fighters with uncanny durability. 'Bones' has hardly been rocked or wobbled in his professional career, and never dropped.
This is testament to his underrated striking defense, and also his granite chin - one attribute many don't factor when considering Jones' immense success.
However, if any fighter is going to give Jones a tough time, it's Aspinall. The British heavyweight titan holds the lowest average fight time of all active fighters, coming in at 2:02. Not only is Aspinall bigger, faster, and stronger than Jones, he doesn't have a lot of tape to study inside the UFC.
This is why many think Aspinall mauls Jones, but only time will tell - if we receive the matchup at all.
