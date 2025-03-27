'Two losers' ... Controversial fighter predicts UFC 315 flop over 'boring' title fight
Belal Muhammad isn't everybody's cup of tea, but 'Remember The Name' continues to draw criticism from a plethora of UFC fighters.
Muhammad won the welterweight belt at UFC 304, dethroning Leon Edwards to become the undisputed king. He also possesses a startlingly low finishing rate, owning just two KO/TKO wins in the UFC and zero career knockdowns.
The latest fighter to throw shade at Muhammad is fellow welterweight Colby Covington. 'Chaos' last fought in a losing effort to Joaquin Buckley in December 2024, and is trying to insert himself back into the title picture.
READ MORE: Alexander Volkanovski offers bold career claim before UFC 314 fight with Diego Lopes
'Don't draw flies to s***' ... Colby Covington rips UFC 315 main event
Speaking to Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, Covington gave his brutally honest assessment of the UFC 315 main event.
"I see that bout really boring the fans," Covington remarked. "I feel bad for the fans that that's what they get for a title fight. That's just p*** poor, and two losers in the sport that don't draw flies to s***."
Covington is 2-4 in his last six performances dating back to 2019. 'Chaos' is winless in undisputed UFC title fights, but continued to find momentum with his blazon trash talk.
UFC PPV sales are plummeting as UFC prepares to jump to new broadcast partner
UFC's rocky relationship with ESPN may be coming to an end, especially with ESPN's technical mess-up with UFC 313 causing a drop in PPV buys. However, as reported by New York Post's Erich Richter, PPV buy rates have been on the decline for a while now.
"UFC is frustrated that the technology that ESPN uses is not up to speed yet, and ESPN is frustrated because they're not getting the PPV buys that they had expected."
With this in mind, the UFC is likely targeting Netflix as their next broadcast partner. Fellow TKO asset WWE joined Netflix in 2023 for a decade-long deal.
More MMA Knockout News
- Former UFC champion lights up “disrespectful” Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move
- Who is Lazy Boy? UFC Mexico star nearly quadrupled followers pre-fight
- UFC Mexico star who had Israel Adesanya 'prepared to die' open to rematch
- Alex Pereira believes he won fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.