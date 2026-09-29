UFC's Josh Hokit Rips Tom Aspinall Ahead of MSG Vacant Heavyweight Title Fight

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit has kept up his polarizing persona since his arrival to the UFC last November following a win on DWCS in the summertime.

After making the full transition from NFL castoff to arguably MMA's biggest character villain, Hokit is less than two months away from potentially becoming the UFC Heavyweight Champion if he can beat recently-promoted undisputed champion Cyril Gane at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Monday, Hokit began making the rounds, which included an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss the fight.

In a wide-ranging interview, Hokit (good or bad) was in rare form. Amongst several UFC-related digs, criticisms, or roasts, Hokit made sure to let former champion Tom Aspinall know how he really feels about his eye injuries.

Josh Hokit says Tom Aspinal is faking the eye injury to get out of his UFC contract:



"I think he has his teammates farting on his pillow, and then he goes to sleep gets pink eye and posts that sh*t on Instagram.



I think he's just trying to get out of his deal. That sh*ts all… pic.twitter.com/IwHHfof3kQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 28, 2026

Tom Aspinall Gets Called Out By Josh Hokit

Mar 22, 2025; London, England, United Kingdom; Tom Aspinall, UFC Heavyweight fighter, watches as Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights against Mick Parkin (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think he has his teammates farting on his pillow, and then he goes to sleep, gets pink eye, and posts that s*** on Instagram," Hokit said. "I think he's just trying to get out of his deal. That s***s all fake gang. I think he's tryna get that bag in boxing."

To be fair, Hokit isn't entirely far off. Aspinall has expressed interest in wanting to box, but at present, his focus remains on competing in the UFC.

Regarding UFC CEO Dana White's nervousness around the possibility of Hokit becoming champion, Hokit downplayed the situation entirely.

Josh Hokit addresses Dana White's hidden favoritisim for him: "Deep down I'm Dana's favorite fighter"



"Dana's just, you know, he has to say that... Deep down I'm Dana's favorite fighter, you know what I'm saying? He can't wait for my fights... I didn't join this sport to be… pic.twitter.com/Go4LeOC0fo — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 28, 2026

"Dana's just, you know, he has to say that," Hokit said. "Deep down, I'm Dana's favorite fighter, you know what I'm saying? He can't wait for my fights. I didn't join this sport to be liked by anybody...You call my name, you have me sign the contract, I'm gonna give you a good fight."

Thus far, Hokit has delivered solid performances which included a TKO stoppage against Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 to earn a title shot.

Can Josh Hokit Usher in a New UFC Heavyweight Era?

Jun 13, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Josh Hokit reacts during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Hokit is one win away from doing the unthinkable in just his 11th MMA fight, his fifth in the UFC after making the transition to MMA in Oct. 2023.

Hokit began his MMA career in Bellator MMA and the LFA before moving to the UFC. Of his four wins, three are by knockout and one was a decision victory against Curtis Blaydes earlier this spring before the inevitable White House fight became a reality.

Now, Hokit has been given the opportunity to back up his war of words. Whether he will remains to be seen, however.