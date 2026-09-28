UFC Champion Sean Strickland Teases Massive End-Of-Year Fight Announcement

October is inching closer, which means the UFC's end-of-year calendar is ticking away, too. UFC 332-UFC 334 are locked in between next Saturday night from Salt Lake City, Utah and Saturday, Nov. 14, from New York City.

However, UFC 335 is still a work in progress. It's set for Saturday, Dec. 12, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as the promotion still hasn't confirmed a main event for its end-of-year numbered event.

Is Strickland-Imavov 2 Next?

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sean Strickland speaks after UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But a resolution could be coming sooner rather than later, according to UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland. Strickland, who beat former champion Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in May in a highly-debated decision, enters his second reign as middleweight champion after previously holding the title in Sept. 2023 when he beat Israel Adesanya by decision in Australia at UFC 293.

Fast-forwarding to the present, Strickland took to social media to address the latest developments in a potential fight between him and Nassourdine Imavov. It appears the wheels are in motion to make the fight a reality, Strickland posted.

🚨 Sean Strickland confirms he’s fighting Nassourdine Imavov next 👀



“Yea [it’s true]. We’re working out pay now.” pic.twitter.com/PpT5QgXTMt — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 27, 2026

In a reply to a fan on 'X,' Strickland wrote that one caveat is holding up the fight (money), while also confirming that he and Imavov have mutually agreed to fight.

In typical Strickland fashion, however, he hilariously downplayed the situation as water under the bridge while requesting patience from UFC fans and his overall fanbase.

Sean Strickland Rips Nassourdine Imavov As UFC 335 Looms

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Anthony Hernandez (blue gloves) in a middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're discussing pay now.," Strickland wrote. "Once that detail is squared its locked in. The issue is no one cares about the fake Frenchman. We're almost there."

Strickland previously defeated Imavov in Jan. 2023 en route to his eventual middleweight title win. Since the first fight, Imavov has put together a streak of five wins over his last six fights (with one No Contest). This included TKO victories against Jared Cannonier in June 2024 and the aforementioned Adesanya in Feb. 2025.

In a would-be title eliminator, Imavov beat Brazil's Caio Borralho by decision in Sept. 2025 to stake his case for a rematch with Strickland and a shot at middleweight gold.

Realistically, the middleweight title is the only belt that can end the UFC's yearlong title-fight spree.

Most notably, the lightweight titleholder has chosen to sit out until next year; the bantamweight (men's and women's) titles are being defended over the next two months, as is the UFC featherweight title, while other divisions have seen titles defended this year or are awaiting fresh opportunities next year.

We'll see if the UFC can book Strickland-Imavov 2 to cap off a chaotic year for MMA's lead promotion.