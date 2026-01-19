UFC's Paddy Pimblett reveals when he will KO Justin Gaethje in UFC 324 main event

It's finally UFC 324 fight week, as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas plays host to the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship fight between former interim champion Justin Gaethje and ultra-popular fan favorite Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett (23-3 MMA, 7-0 UFC) has not lost since Sept. 2018 and is a winner of nine in a row. Ahead of his main event to kickoff the UFC's Paramount era, Pimblett has visualized how a fight with the former "BMF" champion, Gaethje (26-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) will play out next Saturday. According to Pimblett, "messy" comes to mind straight away.

"With Justin Gaethje, he’s an absolute legend of the sport," Pimblett told MMA Knockout via Casino Guru. "That being said, it’s going to be a messy night for him, and I’m going to retire him. "

Pimblett said he knew he would eventually fight for a world title. It was only a matter of when, regardless of who it's against.

Paddy Pimblett Predicts When Justin Gaethje Finish Will Happen

Even though Pimblett says he respects Gaethje, it's just another fight on his quest toward greatness, he said.

"It’s not going to go past the third round," Pimblett said. "He’s going to get annihilated.”

Pimblett said his "authentic" nature is what sets him apart from other fighters, making him more likable despite a brash persona.

"There's a lot of fake people in the MMA world, but I'm not one of them," Pimblett said. "I think that's the difference between me and all these other fighters and why people like me.”

Pimblett didn't go into specifics about other fighters, but did say further that he recognizes what a unique position he is currently in as a potential superstar on the verge of becoming a world champioon (interim or undisputed).

Paddy Pimblett Delivers Silent Ilia Topuria Treatment

Even though Pimblett said he is fully aware of a potential fight against current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria should he beat Gaethje Saturday night, he is taking it one fight at a time.

"I'm just focused on Justin Gaethje," Pimblett said. “I'm not thinking about anyone else at the minute. Ilia is next after I've [beaten] Justin, but for now, it's all about Justin. You can't think about the next person. You've got to think about the person in front of you, but Ilia will be next, it's that simple.”

Pimblett's sole focus with defeating Gaethje isn't just a level of confidence. It's a mindset few can even begin to fully reach, let alone comprehend when on the outside looking in.

Should Pimblett win his 10th in a row, it's undeniable his hard work will have paid off.

Come Saturday night, we'll find out.

