UFC's Sean Strickland Threatens Court, Raises Serious Allegations Against MMA Manager Tiki Ghosn
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has made heavy allegations involving prominent MMA manager Khalil 'Tiki' Ghosn.
Strickland's Allegations
In a video posted to X on August 13, Sean Strickland expressed feeling uneasy about Ghosn since allegedly having negative experiences at Ghosn's HB Ultimate Training Center several years ago.
Strickland recounted an anecdote involving claims of inappropriate conduct by Ghosn with a gym member's daughter. Strickland mentioned that he had contacted the woman and her father and stated that he would be willing to crowd-fund and challenge Ghosn in court if faced with a defamation lawsuit.
Strickland was keen to point out that his statement isn't based on fact, only allegation.
"I put a lot of thought into this video. ... What I'm saying, it's not fact, I can't prove it, this is an allegation - it may or may not be true," Strickland said.
Strickland previously posted a video on social media, which has since been deleted, in which he implied that Ghosn was a sex offender. In his recent statement, Strickland alleged that he heard 'through the chain' that Ghosn might be considering a defamation lawsuit, which led to the deletion of the earlier video. Strickland has now indicated that any attempt by Ghosn to pursue a defamation lawsuit would be met with crowd-funded legal action.
"I talked to the girl, I talked to the girl's father, we are willing to go to court," Strickland concluded. "You can sue me, we will crowdfund this whole thing... Bring it on Tiki, I'm ready for you."
MMA Knockout have reached out to Sean Strickland and Tiki Ghosn's Arsenal Sports Agency for more statements on the matter.
