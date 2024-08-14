UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Full Prelim Fight Card Predictions
The UFC heads to Perth, Western Australia this week for UFC 305, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 7 fights from the preliminary and early preliminary portions of the card.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Preview
Preliminary Card
Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
It’s difficult to predict this fight with any real certainty after Walker’s lackluster UFC debut against Łukasz Brzeski. “The Clean Monster” is certainly capable of taking Tafa down and controlling him as long as his cardio holds up, so I’ll slightly lean with Walker to avoid getting caught by anything big before he’s able to bring things to the mat.
(Pick: Walker)
Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
This matchup looks to be a welcome stylistic change for Ramos after the Brazilian was submitted in the first round of his last two fights. Ramos is always a threat to land something flashy during striking exchanges, but I trust Culibao’s process a bit more if this fight ends up being largely contested on the feet.
(Pick: Culibao)
Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos
O’Neill’s significant momentum was halted by the first losses of her career, and now she’ll attempt to get back on track against a replacement opponent in Luana Santos after Tereza Bledá withdrew from UFC 305. Santos has a huge opportunity here to vault into the women’s flyweight rankings, but I’m going to side with O'Neill to snap her losing skid against the Brazilian.
(Pick: O’Neill)
Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns
Burns will be staring down the threat of a fourth-straight loss when he enters the cage to face Jenkins in Australia. The prospect of being cut from the UFC should certainly help motivate “The Blaze” to score his first win since 2020, but after Burns was also finished in his last three appearances I have to pick Jenkins to get the job done here.
(Pick: Jenkins)
Early Preliminary Card
Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
Reyes returned to the Octagon last year exactly 6 years after his first UFC appearance, but unfortunately for “The Executioner” he was knocked out in the first round once again. Those two results certainly don’t bode well for a matchup against Nolan, who has scored a knockout in five out of his seven professional victories.
(Pick: Nolan)
Kenan Song vs. Ricky Glenn
Both of these men might be fighting for their spots on the UFC roster when they enter the cage at UFC 305. Moving up to welterweight could turn out to be a smart change for Glenn, but after spending the entirety of his career at lightweight and featherweight I have to side with the fighter that’s already comfortable competing at 170 lbs.
(Pick: Song)
Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar
Nicoll has a huge chance to fire up the crowd in his home country when he makes his promotional debut in the opening fight of UFC 305. The unbeaten flyweight is a dangerous finisher, but I’m going to side with Aguilar to spoil the Australian’s debut based on his experience against a higher level of competition.
(Pick: Aguilar)
