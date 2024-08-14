UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis Claims Israel Adesanya Can’t ‘Compete with My Fire'
Dricus Du Plessis has hard a time believing Israel Adesanya is as motivated as him, heading into UFC 305.
The once super-active Adesanya fights for the first time in nearly a year when he challenges Du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Championship from Perth, Australia this weekend. The 35 year-old has the opportunity of a lifetime to become a three-time champion and settle the score with rival Du Plessis in the process.
Du Plessis: 'They Always Talk About Contender Izzy..."
We saw Adesanya in the same scenario last year at UFC 287, where "Contender Izzy" avenged multiple losses to Alex Pereira with a knockout-win to take back his title.
History could repeat itself at UFC 305, with Adesanya more focused on defeating Du Plessis than he is on being crowned king.
"They always talk about 'Contender Izzy'. Well, they've never seen 'Champion Dricus'," Du Plessis told Fox Sports Australia's Niko Pajarillo. "I'm coming against the guy who's motivated, angry, all those things. He's coming up against the champion in Dricus Du Plessis."
Du Plessis Says 'There's Not A Fire' In Adesanya
While Adesanya has his motivations ahead of his 12th-straight title fight, Du Plessis doesn't believe they're equal to his own, coming into his first fight as the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion.
"There's not a fire in him. There's not enough fuel in the world to fuel his fire, to even compete with my fire. And we'll see that on fight night."
"The passion, the drive, and the the absolute need to be great," Du Plessis said on what gives him that fire. "I have a desire since I was a young boy to be great, and this is what I need to be doing. This is my purpose, and this is how I will be great."
By the time UFC 305 is over and done with, Dricus Du Plessis' last three fights will have been against Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker - all former world champions.
Not Adesanya's First Rodeo
As for Adesanya, fighting for titles in nothing new for "The Last Stylebender," who has since responded to Dricus Du Plessis questioning the fire he carries into UFC 305.
"It's actually his first rodeo. I've been here before many times," Adesanya said in his interview with Fox Sports Australia. "He can think whatever he wants to think about if maybe the fire is not there. Like, life is short, man, so we'll see what happens. But, yeah, he can say whatever he wants."
