UFC 305: Israel Adesanya Reacts to Dana White Revealing Next Title Challenger
Israel Adesanya may already have his next fight lined up, against a familiar face.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis Addresses Chances of Sean Strickland Title Rematch
The former UFC Middleweight Champion returns to action this weekend in the main event of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, where he attempts to reclaim his title against current champ Dricus Du Plessis.
Adesanya lost the title in September at UFC 293, falling to Sean Strickland by unanimous decision. Strickland's reign didn't last for long though, as Du Plessis dethroned the American at UFC 297 to finally secure a highly-anticipated matchup with Adesanya, one of the biggest fights of 2024.
Who's Got Next At Middleweight?
There have been many questions on who will face the winner of Du Plessis vs. Adesanya, and UFC CEO Dana White has finally given us an answer as to who that will be, confirming to Jim Rome that Strickland is next in line for the middleweight title.
"He's ranked #1 in the world," White said of Strickland at the Contender Series post-fight press conference on Tuesday. "He deserves the fight, if that happens. But, you never know what could happen, how these fights could play out."
Strickland has won one fight since his title defeat to Du Plessis, picking up a decision-victory over former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in June to defend his #1 ranking in the middleweight division. Strickland has long been campaigning for a rematch with Du Plessis, but will have to switch gears if "The Last Stylebender" is able to do what he could not.
Adesanya Comments On Strickland Being The Next Title Challenger
Speaking of which, Adesanya has given his two cents on White confirming that his former foe Strickland will await the winner of his fight against Du Plessis.
"Oh, really? Oh nice," Adesanya told The Mac Life upon hearing the news. "OK, cool. That's nice, I didn't think the UFC would announce it like that but I thought maybe [Robert] Whittaker vs. Khamzat [Chimaev]."
"I have to think about it, I like it. I don't mind it, I like it. Cool."
The 35 year-old Adesanya has only lost twice at middleweight, once to Alex Pereira and the other to Sean Strickland. The UFC veteran got revenge on Pereira in their title rematch at UFC 287 with 'Contender Izzy' taking the throne once again with a brutal knockout.
Should he get past Du Plessis, Adesanya will look to right his wrongs a second time around with Strickland.
