UFC Shockingly Releases Another Top-Ranked Fighter After 13-Fight UFC Run

The UFC has parted ways with another top-ranked contender in one of the promotion’s most increasingly-thin divisions.

Following a pair of fairly low-profile UFC Fight Night cards at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, the UFC heads to New York City this weekend for its annual November show at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Headlined by Ciryl Gane’s first undisputed heavyweight title defense against undefeated challenger Josh Hokit, the co-main event of UFC 334 will also UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes end her retirement to try and unseat UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison.

UFC Releases Top-Ranked Norma Dumont Ahead of UFC 334

Considered by many fans to be the greatest female fighter in the history of MMA, Nunes won and defended both the bantamweight and featherweight belts during her impressive UFC career.

Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decision against Irene Aldana following UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bantamweight was the first women’s division added to the UFC in 2013, and dominant title reigns from the likes of Nunes and inaugural titleholder Ronda Rousey helped to keep 135 lbs. as one of the promotion’s premier female divisions even after other weight classes were added.

Ronda Rousey before her fight against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a bit of concern regarding the division as of late even though Harrison vs. Nunes is one of the biggest fights of the entire year, and this week Norma Dumont revealed that she’s the latest top-ranked bantamweight contender to be released from the UFC.

Norma Dumont Brought Six-Fight Win Streak into 2026

Currently sitting at #4 in both the media and Meta AI rankings for women’s bantamweight, Dumont joined the UFC with a 4-0 record in 2020 but was knocked out by Megan Anderson in the opening round of her Octagon debut in the featherweight division.

Irene Aldana (red gloves) fights Norma Dumont (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Brazilian secured her first UFC victory later that year against Ashlee Evans-Smith but missed the bantamweight limit ahead of that fight, and issues making weight marred the early part of a UFC run that saw her secure three-straight wins in between losses to Anderson and Macy Chiasson.

Norma Dumont (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dumont did put together another three-fight win streak at featherweight before the UFC opted to shut the division down, and the 36-year-old ended up extending that winning run to six fights after returning to bantamweight.

Norma Dumont (red gloves) fights Danyelle Wolf (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“The Immortal” fell short of a title shot this year when she dropped a decision to Joselyne Edwards in April, and another loss to Ailin Perez in December left Dumont on the first two-fight skid of her fighting career.

What is the UFC's Plan for Women's Bantamweight After UFC 334?

Dumont could be in a very different position this week if she’d gotten her hand raised against Edwards, as “La Pantera” will be in New York City to weigh-in as the official backup fighter for Harrison vs. Nunes.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This also isn’t the only surprising women’s bantamweight release this year, as the UFC elected to part ways with Dumont’s former opponent Ketlen Vieira in May after Vieira took a unanimous decision over Jacqueline Cavalcanti.

Ketlen Vieira (red gloves) fights Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Edwards’ status as backup fighter for this weekend indicates that the UFC likely has at least some sort of plan for women’s bantamweight beyond UFC 334, but there’s also plenty of questions regarding how long the winner of Nunes vs. Harrison intends to stick around and keep competing beyond their highly-anticipated superfight.